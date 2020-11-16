Dow sets intraday record, TSX hits nine-month high on reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

TORONTO — The Dow Jones industrial average brushed up against 30,000 points for the first time and Canada's main stock index climbed to a nine-month high on positive test results for a second potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 214.17 points to 16,889.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 471.55 points at 29,951.36. The S&P 500 index was up 41.82 points at 3,626.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.84 points at 11,924.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.42 cents US compared with 76.06 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was US$1.21 at US$41.34 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.60 at US$1,887.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.4 cents at US$3.22 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press