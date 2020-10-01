North American stock markets rise to start the fourth quarter with boost for tech

TORONTO — North American stock markets started the month higher with investors again turning to the tech sector amid a lack positive economic signals.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.16 points at 16,184.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.20 points at 27,816.90. The S&P 500 index was up 17.80 points at 3,380.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 159.00 points at 11,326.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.23 cents US compared with 74.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.50 at US$38.72 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was unchanged at nearly US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$20.80 at US$1,916.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 15 cents at US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press