North American stock markets continue recovery as oil prices boost energy sector

TORONTO — North American stock markets continued to recover in late morning trading from steep losses as crude oil prices boost the energy sector and Canadian dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.78 points at 20,057.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 236.88 points at 34,748.87. The S&P 500 index was up 25.84 points at 4,348.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.93 points at 14,567.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.65 cents US compared with 78.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$2.64 at US$69.84 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 7.5 cents at US$3.95 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,802.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

