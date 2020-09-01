North American Retail POS Terminal Industry Report 2019-2024: Key Trends, Opportunities, Vendors and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three years after the press was announcing the demise of the Retail POS Terminal market in North America, Point-of-Sale technology is anything but dead. POS shipments have actually grown at significant rates rather than declining. There are some key trends related to Unified Commerce that are making the refresh of traditional POS technology even more important than previous years.



This 64 page study focuses on the Retail POS market in North America for 2019-2024. It includes shipment, installed base and trends analyses of POS devices. The report is designed for use by POS Hardware and Software Providers, Maintenance Providers, Printer Manufacturers, EFT device vendors, Retailers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American Point-of-Sale Market.



Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Highlights

Contains a detailed analysis of 13 retail market segments:

Food/Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs (Costco, Sam's, etc. Includes Wal-Mart and KMart Super Centers)

Department Stores (Traditional anchor stores and discount department chains)

Category Killers (Home Centers, Electronics, Pet Superstores, Bookstores, Sporting Goods, Furniture, etc.)

Specialty Other (mall and strip-mall based Specialty Stores, predominantly apparel, shoes and gifts).

Mass Merchandisers (includes Discount Stores)

Convenience Stores/Gas Stations

Table Service Restaurants (Including hotel bar/restaurant)

Quick Service Restaurants/Fast Food

Lodging

Casino/Cruise

Entertainment: Theaters, Theme Parks, Stadiums, Museums, Parks

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Retail Segment Definitions Used

POS Definitions Used

Tier Definitions

2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS



3. NORTH AMERICAN POS DETAILS - TOTAL MARKET

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

4. RETAIL SEGMENT POS DETAILS



Food/Grocery

Description

Key Trends

Store POS Characteristics

POS Opportunity & Forecast

Key Vendors

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

Category Killers

Specialty Other

Mass Merchandisers

Convenience Stores

Bar/Restaurant

Quick Service/Fast Food

Lodging

Entertainment: Casinos & Cruise Lines

Entertainment: Theme Parks, Theaters, Sports Arenas, etc.

5. SUMMARY TABLES



6. MARKET SIZING



7. FORECASTS

