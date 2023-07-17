North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends

HALIFAX — The North American Indigenous Games have officially opened, with the prime minister attending as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the Halifax Forum Civic Centre.

Justin Trudeau, who was greeted by cheers and some boos, told the crowd it was important for his government to help fund the games because they further reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help Indigenous youth connect with each other.

Trudeau told the stadium filled with young athletes they will celebrate not only their athletic achievements but their identity, culture and futures as Indigenous leaders over the next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 games will mix Indigenous culture with sporting events, which bring together about 5,000 athletes, coaches and mission staff from 750 First Nations across the continent.

In interviews over the weekend, games president George (Tex) Marshall said the goal is to "infuse" all of the 21 venues in Nova Scotia with Indigenous traditions.

Events include the traditional Indigenous sports of canoe/kayak, archery and box lacrosse, as well as soccer, softball, swimming, volleyball, wrestling, beach volleyball, rifle shooting, athletics, badminton, baseball and basketball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press