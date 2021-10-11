North American and European Connected Motorcycles Growth Opportunities Report 2021
Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American and European Connected Motorcycles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers technology-oriented motorcycle developments for 2020 and 2021 and discusses technology and connectivity updates resulting from original equipment manufacturers, partnerships/collaborations, and regulatory impacts.
The connected motorcycles industry in North America and Europe is poised for growth as consumers are expected to increasingly opt for two-wheelers post-pandemic.
The study forecasts different scenarios for connected motorcycles adoption and deployment from 2021 to 2025 and analyzes growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for all participants in the connected motorcycles ecosystem, including motorcycle manufacturers, tier I companies, and technology service providers.
The connected motorcycles study for North America and Europe provides an insight into the technological development and innovations of the new decade that will transform the motorcycles industry. The current generation of motorcycles will have new technologies such as embedded connectivity, artificial intelligence, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems.
Motorcycle manufacturers are expected to strategically align themselves with connectivity service providers (tier 1 suppliers and technology service providers) through partnerships to achieve this transformation goal.
This study includes case studies on key motorcycle manufacturers and how they approach the next wave of connected use cases. For instance, BMW Motorrad's emergency call (eCall) and Damon Motorcycles's advanced warning system are indications of what motorcycle manufacturers could pursue in the coming years.
The publisher also offers an overview of how technology companies help manufacturers with connected motorcycles strategies as well as trends such as eCall, comparisons between tethered and embedded connectivity, navigation development, hardware roadmap, connected service offerings roadmap, and technology trends including eCall, telematics, and human-machine interface.
Conclusions and future market outlook are presented along with recommendations on how ecosystem participants should pursue connectivity in motorcycles.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Motorcycles Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Dynamics
Growth Dynamics - Key Findings
Connected Motorcycles - Tethered and Embedded
Connected Motorcycles Landscape
Evolution of Connected Technologies in Motorcycles
Connected Motorcycles - Features and Services Overview
OEM Overview - Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity
OEM Remote App Landscape
Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles 2020-2021
Embracing Embedded Connectivity with Electrification
Industry Initiatives - Embedded Telematics Solutions
Connected Motorcycles - Market Development
3. Market Overview
Connected Motorcycles - Value Chain
Connected Services Overview and OEM Initiatives
OEM Services Roadmap
Connected Motorcycles - Business Model Proposition
Connected Services Packaging and Pricing
4. Key Trends Transforming the Industry
Key Trends Defining the Future of Connected Motorcycles
Hardware Roadmap
Connected Services Delivered through the Cloud
Safety Services - eCall System
Development of Navigation Services
Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - V2X
Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - AI
Next Frontier of 2-Wire (2W) Technologies - CoPilotT
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors
Analysis of Factors for Connected Motorcycles Adoption in Different Scenarios
Key Growth Metrics in North America
Key Growth Metrics in Europe
Growth Drivers for the Connected Motorcycles Industry
Growth Restraints for the Connected Motorcycles Industry
North America - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales
Europe - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales
Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Assumptions in Three Different Scenarios
North America - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles
Europe - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles
Competitive Environment
Recommendations
Key Strategic Imperatives
6. Profiles of OEMs
Harley-Davidson - OEM Feature Strategy
Harley-Davidson - Connected Services
Harley-Davidson - Roadmap
BMW Motorrad - OEM Feature Strategy
BMW Motorrad - Connected Services
BMW Motorrad - Roadmap
Indian Motorcycle - OEM Feature Strategy
Indian Motorcycle - Connected Services
Indian Motorcycle - Roadmap
Honda - OEM Feature Strategy
Honda - Connected Services
Honda - Roadmap
Yamaha - OEM Feature Strategy
Yamaha - Roadmap
Zero Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy
Zero Motorcycles - Connected Services
Zero Motorcycles - Roadmap
Damon Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy
Damon Motorcycles - Roadmap
7. Profiles of Tier 1 Companies
Bosch
Continental
Harman
Panasonic
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Adopt Connected Technologies to Enhance Rider Safety and Experience
Growth Opportunity 2 - Partner with TSPs to Enable Seamless Connected Services
Growth Opportunity 3 - Connectivity and Electrification Combination is Key for the Future of Motorcycling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1e1qf
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900