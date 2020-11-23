North American Commercial Vehicle Contract Maintenance Market Report 2020 Featuring Dedicated Fleet Maintenance Companies, Dealerships, Leasing and Rental Companies, and Fleet Management Companies

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Commercial Vehicle Contract Maintenance Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American commercial vehicle (CV) contract maintenance market comprises several types of participants that offer contract maintenance solutions to fleets, including dedicated fleet maintenance companies, dealerships, leasing and rental companies, and fleet management companies. However, this Radar focuses only on dedicated fleet maintenance companies that specialize in the provision of vehicle maintenance services in North America.



The publisher has evaluated dedicated fleet maintenance companies that are active participants in the North American CV contract maintenance market. The top 8 companies are plotted on the Radar (based on a comprehensive list of parameters). The author estimates that the market will attain sustainable growth through the contribution of different stakeholders.



The companies featured in this Radar are Amerit Fleet Solutions, Dickinson Fleet Services, Johnson & Towers, First Vehicle Services, Vehicare, Paulding Commercial Vehicles, ON-SITE Fleet Service, and Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc. While more than a few dozen small companies compete in the market, the author has identified these 8 companies as the powerhouses.



In general, the North American CV contract maintenance market is a slow-growing one, and its technology landscape is constantly changing. Certain application-specific challenges, including the lack of advanced maintenance technologies to address technologically advanced trucks, flexible contract terms and durations, customer-centric payment models, and limited accessibility to and availability of maintenance infrastructure and personnel, are crucial and must be addressed quickly.



However, the market holds substantial growth potential for the long term, and it is expected to witness enhanced growth due to its low-cost appeal to fleets.

