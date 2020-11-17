North American Collision Repair Equipment Market 2020-2026: Increasing Complexity of Repairs due to Enhanced Technology Features to Sustain the Market
Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Increasing Complexity of Repairs due to Enhanced Technology Features to Sustain the North American Collision Repair Equipment Market, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers various collision repair equipment categories across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, pricing trends, distribution channels, and also provides an overview of major participants, including both equipment manufacturers and collision repair service providers. The base year for analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.
Unit shipment in the North American collision repair equipment market is expected to grow in the coming years. An increase in vehicles in operation (VIO) coupled with the incremental miles travelled by vehicles, along with usage of alternate and light weighting materials, will largely drive unit shipments during the forecast period.
An increase in the complexity of repair will lead to a demand for high-priced and technologically advanced equipment. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on revenues. Despite the favorable push from factors such as VIO and miles traveled, the collision repair equipment market is still predicted to experience only slower growth due to a reduction in the overall collision rates primarily resulting from the emergence of advance collision avoidance systems.
Technical enhancements by OEMs in their vehicles such as the usage of alternate materials like advanced high strength steel (AHSS), ultra high strength steel (UHSS), aluminum, and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) will increase the need for specialty repair equipment especially in the welding and measuring equipment categories, in the coming years.
Further, the arrival of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also increase the complexity of the repair process. Thus, the need for technologically advanced repair equipment will gain significance. OEM approvals will play a key role moving forward in differentiating collision repair equipment manufacturers. They will also help equipment manufacturers in pricing their products better than the unapproved ones.
Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity - ADAS Recalibration
Growth Opportunity - Focus on Product Development and Direct Distribution to help Equipment Manufacturers to Improve Revenue
Analysis of Key Collision Repair Service Providers - North America
Overview of Collision Coverage in Auto Insurance
Overview of DRP
COVID-19 Timeline-based Scenario Analysis - Impact on Auto Insurance
