North American Collegiate League Partners Continues Its Message of Giving Back with BCRF “Play for P.I.N.K.” Fundraiser to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / The NACL Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and its leading fundraising campaign Play for P.I.N.K.

The North American Collegiate League is honored to celebrate the survivors of breast cancer by partnering with the renowned Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) via the BCRF's respected Play for P.I.N.K. arm, the NACL will earmark its October proceeds for the study and prevention of breast cancer. Arkansas State University is one of their first collegiate partners for this initiative.

View photos

Says NACL President David Chen, "There's nothing better than giving back, especially in the name of such a good cause. The NACL is proud to give back-and give thanks-to those brave women who've fought off this terrible disease. We all know someone touched by breast cancer. To do our part is the very least we can do."

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to the prevention of, and eventual cure for, breast cancer by providing critical funding for cancer research. To speed advances in breast cancer detection, treatment and survivorship, Play for P.I.N.K. (Prevention, Immediate diagnosis, New technology, Knowledge) supports thousands of volunteer organizations nationwide, fundraising via sporting and lifestyle events.

Throughout October, the uniquely non-profit esports giant NACL and brand-affiliated organizations will promote fundraising events for both the BCRF and Play for P.I.N.K.-including featuring the organizational logos on streams, during which all donations will go toward BCRF and Play for Pink. Look also for other NACL promotions during tournaments and the unmistakably pink NACL x Play for P.I.N.K. hoodies for sale on the NACL website. Proceeds from all purchases and drives will go towards Play for P.I.N.K. and BCRF funding. The NACL is truly honored to be working with these non-profit and volunteer organizations. For additional information, go to https://www.bcrf.org/about and https://www.playforpink.org.

Check out playNACL.com for coverage of events past and present. To purchase NACL X Play for P.I.N.K. hoodies, visit NACL at https://www.playnacl.com. To donate on stream please keep watch for live events on https://twitch.tv/nacollegiateleague.

NACL - North American Collegiate League

Based in the U.S., The North American Collegiate League (NACL) is the preeminent non-profit esports, media, and entertainment organization. Offering scholarships to collegiate competitors, the NACL hosts and streams video game tournaments and season-long league play, and generates proprietary TV content. Ultimately, the NACL aims to foster a sense of community and bridge the gap between established pros, aspiring gamers, and those new to the esports landscape.

CONTACT:

Editor

Name: Daniel Sozomenu

Title: Editor-in-Chief



Media Contact

Name: Anna Badoian

Title: Public Relations Manager

Email Address: Anna@PlayNACL.com



Company

North American Collegiate League

Email: play@playnacl.com

Phone number: 2819794020

Website: playnacl.com

SOURCE: North American Collegiate League





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/611645/North-American-Collegiate-League-Partners-Continues-Its-Message-of-Giving-Back-with-BCRF-Play-for-PINK-Fundraiser-to-Benefit-Breast-Cancer-Research





Story continues