ReportLinker

This research service covers the North American battery show, offering insights into topics, such as the presenters, and the key interest areas of electrified mobility, from components, such as a battery, to a vehicle level.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Battery Show Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269058/?utm_source=GNW

It is the most comprehensive and the largest battery manufacturing trade show to showcase advanced battery technology for xEVs, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, it covers other areas, such as renewable energy support and utility, portable electronics, medical technology, military, and telecommunications. The 2021 show, combined with the electric and hybrid vehicle technology expo, is aimed at drivetrains and power systems. It covers materials, manufacturing, components, battery management solutions, and equipment. The show involved exhibits, conferences, education sessions from experts, and product showcases, covering the entire value chain from raw materials to end-of-life recycling. In addition, more than 25 exhibiting companies showcased their technologies, with each of them hosting live demonstrations of their solutions. While the show itself is free to attend, some workshops were chargeable.

Author: Bharath Kumar Srinivasan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269058/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



