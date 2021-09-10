North America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook to 2026 Featuring Adidas, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga Co, Gaiam, Hugger Mugger, Lululemon Athletica, Manduka, Nike

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total North American yoga accessories market was at a value of USD 3010.81 Million in the year 2015. Considerably the region was the second-largest revenue generator, which shows a consistent incline in the market share, and conquer the market leader position since the year 2020. Through the forecasted period the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 13%.



Similar to the global trend the North America market is led by the yoga mat segment, which held more than half of the market share. With more working force, a number of people are now opting for yoga as a way to relieve their stress and establish a mental calmness. With this, the market of yoga clothing is expected to grow to USD 2371 Million, by the end of the forecasted period. Matching this growth is the finding that almost three-quarters of people have been practicing for less than five years, which underlines the relative newness of the interest.



The ability to compare prices while shopping and the easy checkout/store my information/shipping/payment are a few of the major reasons why North Americans are likely to prefer online stores or physical shops. In the region, it is examined that women are more drawn towards online shopping, rather than males. It also indirectly aids the market, as females practice yoga more than males. The online segment is likely to grow with an anticipated CAGR of 13.04% in the coming period.



The US not only dominated the regional market but also is the global leader of yoga accessories.



The sages in India weren't the only ones who used tools and techniques to calm their body and mind. The ancient Mayans honored the five elements and had an understanding of the energy centers- chakras. Following the international trend for detox and wellness holidays, many exclusive beach resorts in Mexico offer luxury yoga retreats for the traveler in addition to a tropical holiday.

The market growth in Canada can be attributed to increasing government initiatives such as the Canadian government's children's fitness tax credit policy. Just like the United States, the yoga mat growth is also driven by factors such as growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and the increasing obese population.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions

3.3. How Will Covid-19 Effect the industry



4. Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.1.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Sales Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. US Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size by Value

5.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.4. Canada Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size by Value

5.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.5. Mexico Yoga Accessories Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size by Value

5.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Key Drivers

6.2. Key Challenges



7. Market Trends and Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Porter's Five Force Model

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Adidas AG

8.2.2. Aurorae

8.2.3. Barefoot Yoga Company

8.2.4. Gaiam

8.2.5. Hugger Mugger

8.2.6. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

8.2.7. Manduka

8.2.8. Nike, Inc.



