North America sweeps evening draw to cut into Team World's lead at Continental Cup

LAS VEGAS — Team North America isn't done just yet.

Canadians Brad Gushue and Rachel Homan, and American John Shuster all picked up victories in Saturday night's mixed team scramble to cut Team World's lead to 17.5 to 12.5 with a day of competition remaining at the Continental Cup.

With each game being worth two points instead of one, Gushue beat Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-3, Homan got by Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-4, while Shuster downed Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 6-4 to sweep the mixed team scramble and secure six points for Team North America.

Team World jumped out to a 9-0 lead after Day 1 and led 11-1 heading into Saturday afternoon's draw featuring a men's team scramble format.

The North American squad salvaged a split in points with a win, a loss and a tie during the men's team scramble, putting them behind Team World 17.5 to 6.5.

Sunday's finale will feature two skins draws. The first team to score 30.5 points is declared Continental Cup champion. Team World hasn't won the event since 2012.

"The good news is tomorrow is worth the most points, especially when you're down as much as our team. We do have a chance. And that's all we want," said Canada's Kevin Koe.

Team World grabbed 2.5 out of three available points in the women's team scramble earlier Saturday as it moved closer to snapping a six-year winless streak at the tournament.

The winning side receives $85,000, while the losing side gets $45,000.

The Canadian Press