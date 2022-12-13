North America Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market to Reach US$ 249.6 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Provision of benefits such as Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), rebates, and state & federal tax credits by governments drives market development

Wilmington, Delaware, United States,, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to a market forecast presented in a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Water-based cleaning systems have been increasingly used by end-users such as commercial, residential, and utility-scale, in the past few years. The popularity of these systems is driven by cost-effectiveness when compared to robotic systems and the ability to work on all utility-scale installations. Hence, the demand for water-based cleaning systems, including manual brush (solar panel cleaning mop), water-fed pole (such as solar panel cleaning brush and pole and solar panel cleaning pump), lift & shift, and tractor brush, is expected to increase in the next few years, according to a market research report by TMR.

Analysts at TMR expect the Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to an increase in the usage of high-pressure washers intended for solar panels in the residential sector.

Proper cleaning of a solar panel can offer advantages such as improved working, increased lifespan, energy efficiency, and proper maintenance. The adoption of automation is increasing in solar panel cleaning techniques owing to various advantages. Incorporation of automation in solar panel cleaning decreases human intervention and offers convenience & ease are the key advantages expected to present significant business opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Cleaning large areas of utility-scale solar panels manually is time-consuming. Hence, different cleaning systems, including robotic systems, tractor brushes, and lift & shift, are increasingly utilized for cleaning such solar panels. The number of utility-scale solar projects has increased in the past few years. This is propelling the global market growth. Moreover, robotic cleaning systems are gathering traction in several developed countries due to no or minimum human intervention.

Story continues

Request FREE Sample -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85184

Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market: Key Findings

Governments of several countries in North America are providing benefits such as rebates, Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), and state and federal tax credits. These factors are augmenting the market in the region, according to a study presented in the TMR report.

Major developed countries are focusing on sustainability. The cost of solar energy has declined by over 50% in the past ten years. Hence, companies are inclined toward investing in solar energy. This, in turn, is creating large opportunities in the global market.

Companies are investing significantly in R&D in order to incorporate technological advancements in solar panel cleaning machines. Key advancements include fully automated robotic systems, wireless cloud-based communication technology managed using SCADA, and obstacle-surmounting technology. These efforts are expected to propel a market expansion, according to analysts at TMR.



Growth Drivers:

An increase in the number of solar panel installations owing to cost-effectiveness is bolstering the market





The rise in the demand for water-based cleaning systems is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85184<ype=S

Competition Landscape:

The Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market is consolidated in nature

Players are using strategies such as joint ventures and new product launches in order to maintain prominent positions in market

Enterprises are investing heavily in R&D to develop advanced products



Key Players:

Prominent players profiled in the report are:

SunBrush USA

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Ksolara

Alion Energy

Boson Robotics Limited

Heliotex

SolarCleano

Cleantecs GmbH

Tucker USA

hyCLEANER

SolarACM.



Request for Customization –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85184

Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market Segmentation:

Type

Water-based Systems Automatic Manual





Robotic



Dry Cleaning Wet Cleaning





Installation

Rooftops

Floating PV

Ground PV



Land Utility Scale

Up to 10 MW

11 - 50 MW

51 - 100 MW

101 - 250 MW

Above 250 MW



Application

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

Utility



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Regions Covered

North America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analyzed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



