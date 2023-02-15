North America Smart Surfaces Markets Report 2022-2027: Technology & Materials Assessment, Opportunities and Resistance Factors, Forecasts & Forward Outlook

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Surfaces Markets 2022-2027 North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this data set, the report forecasts the opportunity for smart surfaces markets across a wide range of applications within North American Markets.

Smart surfaces are most broadly defined as any surfaces that re-arrange their morphology or composition - and self-enhance their functionality - in response to changes in the ambient environment. Functionalities of smart surfaces include self-healing, self-cleaning, anti-corrosives, etc, but also sensing and collecting of information and responding to stimulus or inputs.

Smart surfaces play a critical element in meeting sustainability challenges, improving performance and expanding communications and other functions interesting to markets.

The report examines the use of materials such as metal oxides, polymers and biomaterials and more to create smart surfaces, as well as the use of patterning technologies. Sensor types are addressed as well. The applications addressed within the data include automotive, aerospace, construction, military, energy and medicine, electronics, communications and more.

Forecasts are presented in volume and value terms for smart surfaces and for each sector covered and, where possible, the publisher provides breakouts by materials and sensing type.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Technology & Materials Assessment

3 Market Opportunities and Resistance Factors

4 Forecasts

5 Forward Outlook

