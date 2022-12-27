North America Shipping Supplies Market to Grow by 4.2% CAGR between 2023-2032 Driven by Trade of Crude and Refined Petroleum – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / The North America shipping supplies market is likely to witness moderate growth at a CAGR of 4.2% in the assessment time frame from 2023 to 2032.

The U.S. is considered to be the leading economy in terms of GDP, and in terms of export, it is set to be in number two in the world. Leading exports of the U.S. include refined petroleum, crude petroleum, integrated circuits, cars, and petroleum gas.

The U.S. was one of the biggest exporters of petroleum gas, refined oil, medical instruments, aircraft parts, and gas turbines in 2020. It exported around US$ 180 billion worth of trade in August 2022.

Exports of the U.S. increased by 21.7% between August 2021 and August 2022. Also, the country trades goods mainly to Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, and the Netherlands. Increased export of various high-value goods is projected to augment sales of multiple packaging supplies such as drums, cartons, boxes, straps, tapes, and others.

These products need to be shipped and delivered in good condition, which is projected to drive the demand for advanced shipping supplies across North America. In addition, government regulations associated with the packaging and labelling of products during shipment would bolster the demand for shipping supplies. Thus, owing to rapid expansion of the logistics industry in the U.S., North America is expected to witness high growth in the field of shipping supplies by 2032.

Key Takeaways from North America Shipping Supplies Market

  • Based on material, the paper segment is expected to cover 44% of the North America shipping supplies market share by the end of 2023.

  • By packaging format, the corrugated boxes segment is projected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 4.6 Bn during the forecast period.

  • In terms of end use, the e-commerce companies sub-segment under the commercial segment is estimated to grow 1.5 times the current market value during the evaluation period.

  • Mexico shipping supplies market is expected to grow 1.8 times the current value during the projected time frame.

  • During the historical period (2017-2022), the North America shipping supplies market witnessed a CAGR of 2.5% and reached a valuation of US$ 25.2 Bn in 2022.

"Significantly growing national and international trade activities, better trading relationships, and relaxation of trade laws are some of the major growth drivers for the North America shipping supplies market." - Says an FMI analyst.

Expansion of Manufacturing Industries in Mexico to Drive Growth in the North America Shipping Supplies Market

Manufacturing in Mexico is continuously growing in both size and sophistication across many industries. Mexico is the twelfth biggest exporter in the world. The government in this country has updated various rules and regulations for allowing the easy setup of manufacturing units and their operations.

Agreements of free trades and preferential tariffs are expected to provide the suitable production cost with a structured infrastructure for shipping numerous goods with less or zero tariffs. Large & variegated labor pool and its propinquity to the U.S. would also accompany the transportation and wage intensification in China, thereby leading the way for industrial growth in Mexico.

Major manufacturing industries situated in Mexico are automobile, aviation, medical device, apparel & textile, and consumer products. Thus, ongoing expansion of manufacturing industries in Mexico is expected to increase sales in the North America shipping supplies market in the estimated time frame.

Competitive Landscape: North America Shipping Supplies Market

DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and International Paper Company are the key players operating in the North America shipping supplies market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are Pregis LLC, ProAmpac LLC, Ferguson Box Company, and others.

North America Shipping Supplies Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

  • Plastic

    • Polyethylene (PE)

    • Polypropylene (PP)

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

    • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

    • Others

  • Paper & Paperboard

  • Metal

  • Wood

By Packaging Format:

  • Corrugated Boxes

  • Folding Cartons

  • Bags

  • Crates

  • Drums & Barrels

  • Straps

  • IBCs

  • Mailers & Envelopes

  • Wraps

  • Labels

  • Tapes

By End Use:

  • Commercial

    • E-commerce Companies

    • Courier Service Companies

  • Institutional

    • Financial Institutions

    • Academic Institutions

    • Government Organizations

By Country:

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

