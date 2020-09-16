North America Potato Protein Markets, 2020-2025: Intolerance Toward Animal Protein, the New Trend Toward Veganism

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Potato Protein Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Potato Protein Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period 2020-2025



The potato protein market is a part of the plant protein sector, with the latter growing all over the world. The reason for the market's growth is intolerance toward animal protein, the new trend toward veganism, and innovations from the manufacturer's end regarding the extraction technique and applications of potato protein.



Sports nutrition is expanding globally, and the increased application of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements is driving the market. The awareness among consumers about potato protein is still quite low. This poses a challenge for the market's growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Application of Potato Protein in Sports Nutrition



Protein from potato is of relatively high nutritional quality and, therefore, has a high potential for utilization in food products.Potato protein isolates have also been incorporated into sports nutrition and supplements, in order to support muscle synthesis and counter fatigue. For example, in 2013, Genuine Health launched a range of supplements, Activfuel+, Activerecover+, and vegan proteins specifically designed for sports enthusiasts. This in turn, boosting the potato protein market in the region.



United States Holds the Prominent share in the Market



The driving factors for the United States market are the change in consumption patterns and food requirements, and inclination toward vegetarian products for protein sources. The plant protein market is more saturated in the country than other countries, although the new trend of pea and other vegetable proteins is boosting the market growth. Unsuspected by many, this increase is often associated with the effort to eat more protein. But even among the lower-income population, the US protein consumption tends to be excessive. Furthermore, many people do not realize that saturated fat and cholesterol tend to be high in high protein animal foods.



Competitive Landscape



The leading companies are focused on the expansion of their potato protein businesses, in the local and international markets. Avebe and Omega Protein Corporation are among the most active companies, with Avebe having entered two partnerships, one product launch, and one expansion. Omega protein corporation has acquired Bioriginal and Cyvex to enhance its protein ingredient profile.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Potato Protein Concentrate

5.1.2 Potato Protein Isolate

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Beverage

5.2.2 Snacks & Bar

5.2.3 Animal Nutrition

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avebe

6.4.2 Tereos Group

6.4.3 Agridient

6.4.4 Agrana

6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.6 Roquette Foods



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evt9h5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



