North America Portable Air Compressor Market size to reach $1bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Major portable air compressor market players in North America region include Atlas Copco, Sullair, LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Rolair Systems, and Doosan Portable Power.

Pune, India, June 22, 2022



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America portable air compressor market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 1 billion by 2026.





North America portable air compressor industry has been witnessing a major transformation in recent years, with rapid expansion of numerous end-use verticals driven by urban population growth and industrial development. A robust demand and increasing sales of mobile air compressors has encouraged manufacturers to design new, more advanced HVAC technologies. As a result, many systems in use today are lightweight, compact, energy efficient, and provide on-demand air.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers had reported that the value-added by manufacturing sector in the U.S. increased by 7% during 2018 and is estimated to witness further expansion in the near future. These trends will certainly provide regional manufacturers with promising opportunities.

Reports estimate that North America portable air compressor market size will be worth more than US$1 billion by 2026, with rapid growth of food & beverage, building & construction and other industries. Following are some of the major factors driving the component adoption across the region.

Consistent demand for rotary mobile air compressors

Portable air compressors can be classified into reciprocating and rotary types based on technology. Reciprocating portable air compressor market size in North America is expected to surpass US$115 million by 2026. These systems are extensively used in high-fluctuation operations performed at high load peaks, such as construction, workshops, and small industries.

Rotary portable air compressors held over 88% revenue share in 2019 and will continue to dominate the market by 2026. Their operation is based on positive displacement mechanics that involves fewer rotating components. Consequently, they require comparatively low maintenance through their life cycle. Manufacturers are focusing on designing innovative new products with high energy efficiency and low noise levels.

Growing application of oil-free portable air compressors

Depending upon the type of lubrication, portable air compressors are bifurcated into oil-free and oil-filled types. The oil-filled portable air compressor market in North America is likely to exceed an annual valuation of over US$646 million by 2026. The product is available in a variety of forms and allows user to minimize energy costs throughout its lifecycle.

The demand for oil-free portable air compressors across North America is projected to grow at a healthy 5% CAGR through 2026. These compressors are widely preferred owing to advantages such as efficient operation at lower costs, optimum performance at variable speeds, and lower need for repair and maintenance. The technology enables manufacturers to remove expensive filter equipment, translating into lower production, operational, and maintenance costs.

Increasing use in mining & construction applications

North America portable air compressor market size form manufacturing application is projected to hit US$300 million by 2026. With the introduction of favorable government policies, the region has witnessed an expansion of numerous end-use industries. Increasing industrialization and manufacturing activities will drive the regional product demand in the future.

Meanwhile, portable air compressor demand across North America’s mining and construction sector will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% through 2026. Growth of the regional mining industry has been positively influenced by supportive government policies and initiatives. Respective governments have undertaken numerous initiatives to boost domestic mineral production. Canada boasted of nearly 200 mines and over 7,000 quarries with an output of approximately 41 billion in 2016.

Rapid expansion of numerous industries in the U.S.

The U.S. accounted for more than 75% revenue share of North America portable air compressor industry during 2019 and is likely to dominate the sector in the forthcoming years. The regional trends will also be influenced by the entry of new players in the market. In March 2020, ELGi Equipment Limited had launched its Rotair brand of air compressors in the U.S. to gain entry in the market.

Canada held over 20% revenue share of North America portable air compressor market in 2019 and is poised to witness notable growth over the next few years. The regional product demand will be largely fueled by an increasing demand for technologically advanced HVAC systems in mining applications. The upcoming years are poised to witness growing adoption of mobile air compressors in the healthcare sector, where they are essential and prominently used.

Future trends in the market will be fostered by constant technological innovations and development of new product designs by manufacturers. Many companies are focusing on designing advanced compressors with more energy efficient components, making the final product compact, lightweight, more energy efficient, and safer than conventional systems.

