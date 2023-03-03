ReportLinker

Summary. North America is expected to witness 594 projects to commence operations during the period 2023-2027. Out of these, upstream projects would be 80, midstream would be the highest with 303 projects with refinery and petrochemicals at 86 and 125, respectively.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Oil and Gas Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Sector, Countries, Development Stage, Capacity and Cost, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426800/?utm_source=GNW





Scope

- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in North America with start years up to 2027

- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in North America, wherever available

- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in North America across the oil and gas value chain

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North American oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data

- Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426800/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



