North America Oil and Gas Projects Analytics and Forecast by Project Type, Sector, Countries, Development Stage, Capacity and Cost, 2023-2027

Summary. North America is expected to witness 594 projects to commence operations during the period 2023-2027. Out of these, upstream projects would be 80, midstream would be the highest with 303 projects with refinery and petrochemicals at 86 and 125, respectively.

Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in North America with start years up to 2027
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in North America, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in North America across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North American oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors
