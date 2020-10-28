North America Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Source ; Application ; Modality ; and End User, and Country

The North America intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 1,874. 02 million by 2027 from US$ 1,029. 17 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7. 9% from 2019 to 2027.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in North America grows primarily due to rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring; however, the lack of skilled professionals restrains the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing research activities in nerve monitoring field and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with neuromonitoring are expected to fuel the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market during the forecast period.



Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM), an integral part of most of the surgical procedures, prevents the neurological damage that may cause during surgeries.It also identifies the neural structures, thereby preventing the post-operative impairments.



IOM employs a wide range of modalities such as motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).



Neuromonitoring provides real-time alerts during the surgery and helps the surgeon make informed decisions to avoid neural injuries; also, many integrated technologies enhance the patient outcome. Many studies demonstrate that a combination of advanced optical imaging with an AI algorithm generate an accurate, real-time intraoperative diagnosis of brain tumors.



For instance, Nervio has developed an innovative, autonomous, and intraoperative neuromonitoring solution by using AI technology.The system offers real-time alerts and clinical recommendations during the surgery.



The company aims to make neuromonitoring accessible and affordable.Moreover, Al is increasingly being utilized in treating neurological disorders.



For example, in October 2019, Henry Ford Health System and Mon4t launched a pilot study related to AI and Parkinson’s disease. Thus, these innovations drive the growth of the market.



The patients who go through critical surgeries such as spinal surgery, neurosurgery, or ENT surgery need physical attention and are required to undergo a few procedures in clinics/hospitals.The procedures include intraoperative neuromonitoring by systems, services, and accessories.



During surgical treatments and other procedures, doctors and healthcare specialists are in direct contact with patients.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in North America, it is crucial to maintain social distancing in order to avoid direct exposure to body fluids.



Considering these facts, many hospitals and clinics are hesitating to schedule these surgeries unless it is critical. Therefore, this scenario affects the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in North America.



In 2019, the systems segment accounted for the largest share of the North America intraoperative neuromonitoring market.Systems in intraoperative monitoring have become a crucial factor in neurosurgery as these offer an early warning concerning motor and sensory functions during surgery, thus it yields better results and avoids post-operative neurophysiological deficits.



Moreover, market players are continuously developing advanced products to gain high market share.

A few major secondary sources referred to while preparing the North America intraoperative neuromonitoring market report are World Health Organization (WHO), Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Orthopaedic Research Society, Canadian Patient Safety Institute (CPSI), and American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

