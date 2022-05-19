North America Insulated Shipping Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

North America Insulated Shipping Container Market was valued at USD 1,412. 68 million in 2021, and it is projected to be worth USD 2,102. 47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6. 72% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Insulated Shipping Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271929/?utm_source=GNW
Insulating shipping containers is a common way to keep storage containers from experiencing excessive temperature fluctuations. An insulated container is the unit of choice for storing or exporting chemicals, pharmaceutics, packaged products, and foods. 20ft, 40ft, and 40ft high cube insulated shipping containers are the most common sizes.

Key Highlights
Pharmaceuticals, fresh vegetables, beverages, frozen goods, and chemicals require precise temperatures to be maintained. They must also be safeguarded from contamination by filtering the air entering and leaving the container. Insulation plays a significant function in this situation. It completely seals a shipping container from the outside and aids in the preservation of the carried products’ condition.
Thermal packing insulated shipping container liner kits are the most cost-effective method of protecting goods in storage since they are designed to reduce the risk of condensation significantly. The liners can also preserve perishable goods, including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals that need to be transported at a constant temperature.
Expanded polystyrene (EPS) containers are among the most employed insulated shipping containers in the food and pharmaceutical industries. EPS coolers provide several advantages, including thermally insulating, lightweight, and inexpensive. Over 100 counties, including Los Angeles, Portland, New York, and Washington, DC, have already banned polystyrene foam products due to their environmental effect and non-biodegradability.
The temperature of drugs varies rapidly depending on the environment in which it is located. A vaccine can go out of the required temperature range after a few minutes when unprotected and exposed to heat or cold. As a result of these variations, insulated shipping containers use is driving the market growth.
The market witnessed a significant amount of food items cold stored in warehouses. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, Over 2.3 billion pounds of frozen vegetables were cold stored in warehouses in the United States as of December 31, 2021, followed by dairy products (1,6 billion pounds); frozen potatoes (1.0 billion pounds) among others. Such demand for frozen products is expected to increase demand for insulated shipping containers.
With the outbreak of COVID-19, high-quality cold transport containers became significant in the pharmaceutical transportation process, ensuring that pharmaceutical businesses can overcome the numerous shipping challenges and container manufacturers are adhering to strict regulatory guidelines for the public’s benefit. Pharmaceutical chemicals and products, and the containers used to transport them, are subject to stringent regulations imposed by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies.

Key Market Trends

Lifesciences and Pharmaceutical Segment Holds Significant Share

Temperature-sensitive medications, such as high-value specialized cancer drugs and vaccinations for infectious diseases, are widely produced and transported in the United States. They require temperature control throughout the supply chain to assure their safety and efficacy. As a result, insulated shipping containers will play an essential role in preventing the loss of high-value medications due to temperature changes.
Increased expectations for handling temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals will drive sales growth for insulated shipping containers. Demand in pharmaceutical and medical applications will be supported by a rising regulatory focus on compliance with storage temperature regulations.
The United States has become a world leader in drug discovery and development, with a substantial number of manufacturers, primarily to its investment in biomedical research. As the U.S. and Canada have prominent life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the demand for these containers is high and is further set to grow with the manufacturing expansions.
In March 2021, Raybow USA Inc, the North American unit of a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing services, announced to expand its operations in North Carolina, tripling both its capacity and workforce.
The company is investing around USD 15.8 million in expansion. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) pitched new strategic partnerships starting in May 2020 to expand Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in America (PMIA) and has continued making investments throughout the pandemic. In addition, the growing expansions of the insulated shipping containers manufacturers are analyzed to boost the market growth rate in the region.

United States is Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

North America is one of the significant markets for insulated shipping containers, with the United States accounting for a substantial share in the region. The country’s enormous demand can be attributed to the vast presence of various vendors, Exports, and Imports. According to U.N. Comtrade, In 2021, the Export value of fresh, chilled, or frozen pork in the United States accounted for USD 5.96 billion, increasing by USD 1.93 billion compared to 2015. Such an increase in export trade will bring significant opportunities to the insulated shipping use in the country.
Also, the government regulations in the country, for instance, the food-contact packaging sector of the United States is highly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With food being one of the most sensitive products to transfer and store, the regulations are expected to promote the adoption of insulated shipping containers in the country.
The market growth is driven by expansion; for instance, in February 2022, Tyson Foods, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Bowling Green city officials announced a new USD 355 million bacon manufacturing facility. The 400,000 square foot plant, which is expected to open in late 2023, will employ 450 people and assist meet the company’s Wright and Jimmy Dean brands’ expanding demand. Such expansions are analyzed to bolster demand for insulated shipping containers for transporting the food.
According to Census.gov, the US Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales in the United States have consistently increased for over a decade, with significant increases in the preceding two years. Total e-commerce sales in the United States reached USD 870.7 billion in 2021, rising by 14.3% from USD 759.6 billion in 2020. such instances will drive demand for the insulated shipping containers needed.

Competitive Landscape

North America Insulated Shipping Containers Market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players such as Polar Tech Industries, Sonoco Thermosafe, Custom Pack, Inc., etc which are making the market competitive. Some of the recent developments in the market are -

February 2022 - Cascades announced an expansion plan for the isothermal packaging market. The company has announced a plan to expand its isothermal distribution products with a new production facility in the western United States, in Tacoma, Washington.
November 2021 - OtterBox announced a thermally efficient Liviri container series, which is meant to convert wine shipping from seasonal to year-round safely and sustainably. Even in the hottest and coldest months, the new Liviri Vino 6-bottle hard-sided wine boxes maintain wine at safe temperatures for five days while traveling ground transit.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271929/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Métis youth swimmer becomes 1st transgender male to compete in Manitoba

    Kahnay Johnson is breaking barriers in the Manitoba swim world by being the first transgender male to compete in the province. On May 7, the 15-year-old Métis swimmer and member of the St. James Seals Swim Club officially competed in the male category in the Bison Sprint Invitational Meet hosted by the University of Manitoba Bisons swim team in Winnipeg. "It was really cool, it was a little scary, but I think everything's a little scary [the] first time around," he said. Kahnay ended up with som

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T