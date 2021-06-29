North America Generators Market 2021-2025: Increased Focus On Measures Aimed at Gaining a Competitive Advantage to Benchmark Future Growth Potential
Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Supporting Growth of the Generators Market Across Key End-user Industries, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall research objective is to understand end-user purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the generator market.
The team of expert analysts predicts that the digital transformation in the energy market will evolve from an IT market composed primarily of revenue associated with billing systems and services to a market that is increasingly incorporating advanced technologies such as analytics and integrated energy efficiency solutions.
The generators market is undergoing a transition. A greater power demand, coupled with increased awareness among customers, has driven opportunities for diesel and gas generators over the last 10 years.
Furthermore, the increased adoption of digital solutions for resource management, remote monitoring, and assets control solutions drive the need for reliable power sources, which will boost the demand for generators during the forecast period.
One of the biggest challenges for the generators industry is the continued need to serve customers with customized solutions, sales, and service. The trend of digital technology adoption feeds directly into these pain points and has the power to improve the customer experience.
This study will also provide insights on key measures needed for generator manufacturers to meet their key corporate goal: to improve overall customer experience and satisfaction.
In summary, this study aims to:
Monitor the market status by key end-user
Understand the industry challenges
Evaluate factors that drive spending
Gauge market trends
Discover opportunities in different industries and business sizes
Research Benefits
Identify key business objectives and challenges in this industry
Discover growth opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue
Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders
Learn new ways to improve customer experience
Facilitate your digital transformation journey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8 on the Generators Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Generators Market
Generators Market Scope of Analysis
Generators Market Segmentation
Key Competitors for Generators Market
Key Growth Metrics for Generators Market
Distribution Channels for Generators Market
Growth Drivers for Generators Market
Growth Restraints for Generators Market
Forecast Assumptions, Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Generators Market
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Generators Market
Competitive Environment, Generators Market
Revenue Share, Generators Market
Revenue Share Analysis, Generators Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Residential Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Residential Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Residential Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Residential Generators Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Data Center Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Data Center Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Data Center Generators Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Healthcare Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Healthcare Generators Market
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil & Gas Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Oil & Gas Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Oil & Gas Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Oil & Gas Generators Market
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Office Building Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Office Building Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Office Building Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Office Building Generators Market
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Government Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Government Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Government Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Government Generators Market
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Utilities Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Utilities Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Utilities Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Utilities Generators Market
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Other Generators Market
Revenue Forecast, Other Generators Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Other Generators Market
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Generators Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators
Growth Opportunity 2: Targeting Critical End-user Segments
Growth Opportunity 3: Omni-channel Customer Service that Uses AI and Analytics for Offering a Personalized Customer Experience
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0sewf
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900