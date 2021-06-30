North America Frozen Seafood Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026: Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Tilapia, Pangasius, Catfish

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America frozen seafood market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the North America frozen seafood market to continuously grow during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Frozen seafood products are the products that are freezed in order to prevent the bacterial growth, preserve their taste and nutritional value, and enhance their overall shelf-life.

Cryofreezing is the most popular technique used for the processing of a number of seafood products like shrimp, salmon, tuna, tilapia, etc. These products are rich in micronutrients, proteins, fatty acids that are essential for health and are currently being preferred over the canned and fresh seafood products across the region.



The increasing demand of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products coupled with the increasing health consciousness among the consumers currently represent the major factors driving the frozen seafood products market in North America.

The RTE and RTC products reduce the preparation time and are gaining attention among the working population with busy and hectic lifestyles. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of seafood associated with eyes & heart health coupled with the lifestyle changes are also leading to an increased demand for such products.

Furthermore, the growing demand for frozen seafood as a thickening agent in various food-processing applications has also fueled the market growth.

Other factors driving the industry include advancement in freezing technologies, technological innovations, better supply chain solutions, increasing premiumization of products, rising population, increasing urbanization, etc.





Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America frozen seafood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America frozen seafood market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seafood type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America frozen seafood industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America frozen seafood industry?

What is the structure of the North America frozen seafood industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America frozen seafood industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Some of the major players include:

Leroy Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Iglo Group

Austevoll Seafood

Fishery Products International

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 North America Frozen Seafood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Sector

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Seafood Harvesting

5.10.3 Primary Processing

5.10.4 Packaging and Export

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Shrimp

7.2 Salmon

7.3 Tuna

7.4 Tilapia

7.5 Pangasius

7.6 Catfish

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Speciality Retailers

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online



9 Market Breakup by Sector

9.1 Retail

9.2 Institutional



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

