North America Food Processing Seals Market, Forecast to 2026 by Material, Application and Country

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Food Processing Seals Market By Material (Elastomers, Face Materials and Metal), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products, and other Applications), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Food Processing Seals Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Elastomers, Face Materials and Metal. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products, and other Applications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smiths Group PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.), Flowserve Corporation, Freudenberg Group, James Walker Ltd., EnPro Industries, Inc., A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc., and AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.).



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Food Processing Seals Market, by Material

1.4.2 North America Food Processing Seals Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Food Processing Seals Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Food Processing Seals Market by Material

3.1 North America Elastomers Market by Country

3.2 North America Face Materials Market by Country

3.3 North America Metal Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Food Processing Seals Market by Application

4.1 North America Bakery & Confectionery Market by Country

4.2 North America Beverages Market by Country

4.3 North America Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market by Country

4.4 North America Dairy Products Market by Country

4.5 North America Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Food Processing Seals Market by Country

5.1 US Food Processing Seals Market

5.2 Canada Food Processing Seals Market

5.3 Mexico Food Processing Seals Market

5.4 Rest of North America Food Processing Seals Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Smiths Group PLC

6.2 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

6.3 Trelleborg AB

6.4 IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.)

6.5 Flowserve Corporation

6.6 Freudenberg Group

6.7 James Walker Ltd.

6.8 EnPro Industries, Inc.

6.9 A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc.

6.10 AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.)



