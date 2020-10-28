North America Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Source, Technology, and Food Tested

The North America food allergen testing market is expected to grow from US$ 201. 33 million in 2018 to US$ 403. 90 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8. 1% from 2019 to 2027. Anaphylaxis and food allergy are among leading causes of public health risk in developed countries such as the US and Canada.

Although the prevalence is higher in young children, recent studies indicate it is becoming more common in adolescents and young adults.



Moreover, there is growing evidence of the increasing prevalence of food allergies in rapidly developing countries.Food allergy incidence is rapidly rising in developed regions such as North America.



According to the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), ~32 million people in the US have some kind of food allergies. ~11% of people between the age group 18–26 million adults have food allergies in the US. ~40% of children in the country have multiple food allergies, i.e., they are allergic to more than one food type. In the US, 200,000 people require emergency medical care every year for allergic reactions caused due to food. The country also witnessed 377% increase in medical procedures to treat anaphylaxis or food allergies from 2007 to 2016. This further bolsters the growth of the food allergen testing market

In 2018, the milk segment led the North America food allergen testing market, based on source.Milk, as well as milk product, allergy is one of the most commonly found food allergies among children.



Cow milk is one of the usual causes of milk allergies; however, milk from sheep, buffalo, goats, and other mammals can also cause allergic reactions, which occur occurs soon after the consumption of milk.Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe, and they include vomiting, wheezing, hives, and digestive problems, varying from person to person.



Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening reaction.Avoiding milk and milk products is the prime solutions to avoid complications associated with milk allergies.



Apart from the symptoms mentioned above, immediate signs and symptoms might include itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; and coughing or shortness of breath.

Presently, major countries in North America are under lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic.In the high-impact countries in the region, isolation and social distancing measures have been put in place.



The lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the North America food allergen testing market as the demand for these solutions has declined over the past couple of months.The US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases of as the disease in this region.



The outbreak and measures taken to contain the infection spread are likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region, mainly due to disruptions in supply and distribution chain. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth.

The overall North America food allergen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America food allergen testing market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America food allergen testing market. Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux Nutri Sciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, SGS S.A., TUV SUD SPB PTE. LTD., and R-Biopharm AG are among the key players in the market in this region.

