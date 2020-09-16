North America Fluoroscopy Devices Market, 2020-2025: Market Players are Focusing on Technological Advancements and Reducing the Side Effects of the Procedures

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fluoroscopy Devices Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Fluoroscopy Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period



The major factors driving the growth of the market in North America are due to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing use of fluoroscopy in pain management.



Thus, owing to above factors the market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. However, the side effects associated with radiation is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Cardiovascular Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share under Application over the Forecast Period



The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases in North America is a major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2019 report, estimates that in 2019, coronary events were expected to occur in about 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events in the United States.



As per the Heart and Stroke Foundation 2019 report, each year more than 62,000 people get attack with stroke in Canada, and that number is expected to rise. More than 405,000 people in the country live with the effects of stroke. Furthermore, the number of people who die in the hospital within 90 days is 7.6 times higher for people with heart valve disease and heart failure in comparison to heart valve disease alone.



Furthermore, increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and stroke are increasing the demand for fluoroscopy devices, along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are also expected to drive the market in the near future.



Competitive Landscape



The North American Fluoroscopy Devises Market is consolidated competitive. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and reducing the side effects of the procedures.



Some of the players who are currently dominating the market are GE Healthcare (GE Company), Carestream Health, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hologic Inc, Orthoscan Inc, Shimadzu Medical and Varian Medical Systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects and Radiation Exposure

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Refurbished Systems

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations for Imaging Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Fixed Fluoroscopes

5.1.2 Mobile Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.1 Full-size Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.2 Mini Fluoroscopes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Orthopedic

5.2.2 Cardiovascular

5.2.3 Pain Management and Trauma

5.2.4 Neurology

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal

5.2.6 Urology

5.2.7 General Surgery

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare (GE Company)

6.1.2 Carestream Health

6.1.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.4 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.6 Hologic Inc

6.1.7 Orthoscan Inc

6.1.8 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems Inc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

