North America and Europe Telematics for Rental & Leasing Fleets Markets, 2021-2023 & 2023-2026

Company Logo

The installed base of telematics units in rental and leasing fleets (Europe and North America 2021-2026)

The installed base of telematics units in rental and leasing fleets (Europe and North America 2021-2026)

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telematics for Rental & Leasing Fleets in North America and Europe - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are the latest developments in the rental and leasing telematics market? The total number of active OEM and aftermarket telematics devices used by rental and leasing companies on the European market reached around 2.68 million at the end of 2021.

The total installed base in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9 percent to 6.12 million in 2026.

In North America, the total number of OEM and aftermarket telematics devices in use is forecasted to increase from around 2.95 million at the end of 2021 to reach 6.43 million by 2026, representing a CAGR of 16.9 percent. Get up to date with the latest information about rental & leasing companies, vendors, products and markets.

The rental and leasing car telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% in the next 5 years

The installed base of telematics devices in the car rental and leasing market in Europe and North America reached 5.6 million in 2021. The uptake of telematics in the industry is believed to be driven by requirements for fleets to increase fleet utilization, the emergence of new mobility services and the general electrification trend in the automotive industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moreover pushed the demand for digital business models, increasing the uptake of telematics in both the rental and leasing industries. The total active installed base is forecasted to reach 12.6 million by 2026 across the car rental and leasing fleets in the two regions.

The telematics penetration rate across the car rental fleets in Europe and North America is expected to grow from 38 percent in 2021 to 86 percent in 2026. The telematics penetration rate in the total population of leasing vehicles in the two regions reached 35 percent in 2021 and is expected to reach 61 percent by 2026.

Story continues

The car rental companies have also had challenges to meet the increasing demand for rental cars in the last year due to semiconductor shortages and production disruptions in the automotive industry, which in turn has had a positive effect on telematics adoption as astute use of telematics systems has proven to contribute to optimal fleet utilization.

The telematics value chain spans multiple industries including a large ecosystem of companies, including hardware specialists, software specialists and end-to-end solution providers. Telematics players active on the car rental and leasing market include telematics specialists which are only or mainly active in the rental and leasing space, offering solutions for digital access or vehicle fleet management.

Additional notable telematics service providers in the rental and leasing telematics market include Targa Telematics, CalAmp, Octo Telematics, Airmax, IMS and Zubie as well as specialized companies such as RentalMatics, HQ Rental Software, Kirrk and TSD Mobility Solutions.

Telematics data integration between automotive OEMs and rental and leasing companies have become increasingly common and it is anticipated that the involvement of automotive OEMs will accelerate in the rental and leasing telematics industry in the coming years.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on rental and leasing fleets.

Comprehensive overview of the rental and leasing telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Case Studies of telematics activities among 24 car rental and leasing companies.

Detailed profiles of 30 companies that serve the rental and leasing companies.

Market forecasts by segment and region lasting until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Cars and Personal Mobility Services

1.1 The automotive market in Europe

1.1.1 Vehicles in use and car park density

1.1.2 New car registrations and leading manufacturers

1.2 The automotive market in North America

1.2.1 Vehicles in use and car park density

1.2.2 New car registrations and leading manufacturers

1.3 Car-based mobility services

1.4 The car rental market

1.4.1 Car rental operational models

1.4.2 Car rental seasonality

1.4.3 Fully digital and contactless car rental services

1.5 The car leasing market

1.5.1 Financial and full-service lease models

1.5.2 Second-hand market

2 Rental and Leasing Telematics Solutions

2.1 Introduction to telematics in the rental and leasing industry

2.2 Car telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 Vehicle segment

2.2.2 Tracking segment

2.2.3 Network segment

2.2.4 Service segment

2.3 Car telematics applications in the rental and leasing segment

2.3.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.3.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.3.3 Usage-based insurance

2.3.4 Remote control and convenience services

2.3.5 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.3.6 Tire pressure monitoring systems

2.3.7 Fuel card integration and reporting

2.3.8 Driving data registration and analysis

2.3.9 Eco-driving schemes

2.4 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.4.1 CSA - Compliance, Safety, Accountability

2.4.2 Hours-of-service and electronic logging devices

2.4.3 Fuel tax reporting

2.4.4 Other applications

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Rental and leasing telematics devices in use in Europe and North America

3.1.2 Top rental and leasing companies using telematics solutions

3.1.3 Telematics solution provider market share

3.1.4 Market forecasts - telematics systems in Europe

3.1.5 Market forecasts - telematics systems in North America

3.2 Carsharing Telematics in Europe and North America

3.2.1 Carsharing telematics in Europe

3.2.2 Carsharing telematics in North America

3.2.3 Telematics-based corporate carsharing

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Automotive industry players

3.3.2 IT Industry players

3.3.3 Rental and leasing industry players

3.3.4 Telematics industry players

3.3.5 Telecom industry players

3.4 Market trends

3.4.1 Rental and leasing to be increasingly integrated with mobility services

3.4.2 Electric vehicles to drive telematics adoption

3.4.3 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

3.4.4 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

3.4.5 Data exchanges make OEM data available to independent service providers

3.4.6 The consolidation trend to continue in the rental and leasing markets

3.4.7 OEM embedded telematics systems are becoming more popular

3.4.8 Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

3.4.9 Fully digital and contactless car rental services on the rise

3.4.10 The long-term Covid-19 impact on the car rental and leasing telematics market

3.4.11 Semiconductor shortage affects the car rental and leasing market

4 Rental and Leasing Companies

4.1 Car rental companies

4.1.1 Ace Rent a Car

4.1.2 Avis Budget Group

4.1.3 Enterprise Holdings

4.1.4 Europcar Mobility Group

4.1.5 Green Motion

4.1.6 Hertz

4.1.7 Sixt Group

4.2 Leasing and fleet management companies

4.2.1 ALD Automotive

4.2.2 Alphabet

4.2.3 Arval

4.2.4 Athlon

4.2.5 Donlen

4.2.6 Element Fleet Management

4.2.7 LeasePlan

4.2.8 Leasys

4.2.9 Lex Autolease

4.2.10 Volkswagen Leasing and Euro-Leasing

4.2.11 Wheels

4.3 Fully digital and contactless car rental companies

4.3.1 Beast

4.3.2 Liigu

4.3.3 Locauto Elefast

4.3.4 Toosla

4.3.5 Ufodrive

4.3.6 Virtuo

5 Company Profiles and Strategies

5.1 End-to-end solution providers

5.1.1 Airmax

5.1.2 CalAmp (Lojack)

5.1.3 Geotab

5.1.4 IMS

5.1.5 Invers

5.1.6 Kirrk

5.1.7 Move Mee

5.1.8 Munic

5.1.9 Octo Telematics

5.1.10 OpenFleet

5.1.11 PowerFleet

5.1.12 Targa Telematics

5.1.13 Vulog

5.1.14 Webfleet

5.1.15 WeGo Carsharing

5.1.16 Zubie

5.2 Software platform providers

5.2.1 Coastr

5.2.2 Eccocar

5.2.3 Fourthtier

5.2.4 HQ Rental Software

5.2.5 RentalMatics

5.2.6 Ridecell

5.2.7 TSD Mobility Solutions

5.2.8 Vinli

5.3 In-vehicle telematics systems providers

5.3.1 Continental

5.3.2 Convadis

5.3.3 Kuantic

5.3.4 Liberkee (Huf Secure Mobile)

5.3.5 Matrix Telematics

5.3.6 Ruptela

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mryqc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



