North America Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Platform, Application, and Industry

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The North America embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow from US$ 19,859. 76 thousand in 2020 to US$ 80,904. 35 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19. 5 % from 2021 to 2028.

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Platform, Application, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075740/?utm_source=GNW
The growing developments in embedded die packaging technology is expected to accelerate the North America embedded die packaging technology market. The embedded die packaging technology bridges the gap between traditional multichip modules (MCM) and advanced 2.5 package solutions with an increased integration level and small form factor. The technology is not new for the packaging industry, but it is adopted by niche applications due to technical challenges. However, rising development from leading manufacturers across North America, such as AT&S, GE, Shinko, and ASE Group, drives its adoption for various applications. For instance, ASE Group offers the embedded die packaging technology for a wide range of applications such as smart homes, smart factories, smart automobiles, smart bikes, and smart city devices. Wireless module, lighting module, sensor module, digital and processor module, and power management module are among the application areas driving the North America market growth. The key factors that are augmenting the market growth compared to other packaging technology include small form factor, thermal management, design flexibility, higher components integration, shorter interconnections, and protection against the harsh environment. The embedded chip enables more space optimization through miniaturization and design flexibility. Shorter interconnections formed in embedded die packaging technology minimize the distortion and power loss, while lower thermal and electrical resistivity of packaging type improves power performance. Embedded die packaging technology has enormous potential in the consumer electronics market as the technology is getting used for a wide range of products, such as smartphones, smart speakers, smart cameras, and other IoT-connected devices. Rise in the adoption of 5G network improves internet services and boosts the demand for supporting devices. Moreover, the significant growth of IoT-based devices is increasing the demand for embedded die packaging technology for North America region.

In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US.Post lockdown, the market witnessed increasing demand for digital devices.

North America is among the eminent regions in adopting smart or IoT-based devices due to favorable infrastructure support for high-speed internet services.The adoption of the 5G network is supposed to drive the market growth post lockdown.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a major impact on manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered.As the demand for electronics remained constant, it helped the market to resume the growth.

For instance, in December 2020, Qualcomm Inc, a leading manufacturer of microprocessors, has predicted that the shipments of 5G smartphones will double in 2022, with the increasing 5G network deployment. Such increasing adoption of 5G smartphones is lowering the COVID-19 impact for the post lockdown period; while in lockdown, it certainly hampered the market growth.

Based on platform, the IC package substrate segment led the North America embedded die packaging technology market in 2020.In the semiconductor industry, ICs (integrated circuit) are using embedded die packaging technology to reduce the size and enhance the performance.

In the IC package substrate platform, the semiconductor die gets embedded within standard PCB (printed circuit board) material, such as laminated layers and lead frames, at the time of formation of the substrate.The platform offers various benefit—such as miniaturization & design flexibility; improved reliability and mechanical stability; and improved thermal & electrical thermal performance.

The IC package substrate platform in embedded die packaging technology is used for a wide range of applications, such as MOSFET, regulator, DCDC, audio, sensor, optical, connectivity, memory, and image module. The given above benefits offered by IC package substrate are expected to escalate its demand, thereby driving the North America embedded die packaging technology market.

The overall North America embedded die packaging technology market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America embedded die packaging technology market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America embedded die packaging technology market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America embedded die packaging technology market. Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Group; AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Fujikura Ltd.; General Electric Company; Infineon Technologies AG; Microsemi; Schweizer Electronic AG; Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited are among a few players operating in the North America embedded die packaging technology market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075740/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Russell Westbrook after 76ers fan dumps popcorn on him: 'This s*** is out of hand'

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Rashford faces racist abuse on social media after final loss

    GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he faced “at least 70 racial slurs" on social media after his team's loss on penalties to Villarreal in the Europa League final. Villarreal won its first major trophy 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Wednesday's final. “At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far,” Rashford wrote on Twitter less than 90 minutes after the game finished. “For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying." Rashford added he was “outraged” that he was sent “a mountain of monkey emojis” in a message from a person using a profile which identified them as a teacher. In January, police in Britain investigated abuse on social media aimed at a number of United players. Rashford and two teammates said they had been targeted. “Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am,” he wrote at the time. “No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here." English soccer clubs and players boycotted social media for four days in April and May to protest against racist abuse and push for more action from the companies which run the platforms. Figures from other sports including Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and the International Tennis Federation also joined the boycott. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, got some timely goals and are now headed to the second round of the playoffs. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders rallied to beat Pittsburgh 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night, setting up a matchup with Boston in the next round. The second-round schedule has not been announced. “I thought we showed a lot of resiliency,” coach Barry Trotz said. “I liked our resiliency, I liked our physicality, I liked our detail. ... Lots of good things. I liked the surge that we had with three goals in about three minutes there (in the second period). And then we battled.” After winning one postseason series in a 25-year stretch — in 2016 — the Islanders have advanced past the first round for the third straight year under Trotz. “This is a special place, a special group,” Nelson said. “Everybody wants to go out there and win and compete for a Stanley Cup and raise it, so to be seeing some progress and getting close, its awesome. It’s fun.” Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock, also scored for the Islanders. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists. Ilya Sorokin followed up a 48-save performance in Game 5 with 34 saves in the clincher to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts. Sorokin steadied the Islanders after Semyon Varlamov, who was stellar duirng the season, lost Games 2 and 3. “It takes everyone in these series but obviously Ilya came up big, especially that last game in Pittsburgh,” Pulock said. “He was unbelievable. That’s what you need to win and we got it in both guys and yeah, it was great.” Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves. Crosby was limited to one goal and one assist in the series, and Malkin — who missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury — had a goal and four assists in four games. Guentzel, who had 23 goals and 34 assists during the season, had just a goal and an assist in the six games. Zucker put the Penguins ahead 3-2 with their third lead of the game as he tipped a point shot by Evgeni Malkin past Sorokin at 1:53 of the second period. The Islanders then took the lead with two goals 13 seconds apart. They tied it at 8:35 as Beauvillier brought the puck up the ice, pass to Josh Bailey on the right side. Bailey sent a cross-ice laser pass to Nelson on the left side and he q`uickly beat Jarry. Off a faceoff in the right circle in the offensive zone, Pageau sent the puck back to Pulock at the right point and he fired a slap shot through traffic past Jarry to give New York its first lead of the night. The Islanders made it 5-3 less than 3 minutes later as Beauvillier brought the puck up the middle, dropped a pass back to Nelson, who fired it past Jarry for his second of the night with 8:26 left in the middle period to draw a thunderous roar from the crowd. “I think we did a good job by just sticking with our game plan and obviously it paid off in the second period,” said Beauvillier, who had three goals and an assist in the series. “We were on top of our game tonight. It was a typical Islander win.” The Penguins got on the scoreboard 1:27 into the game when Carter got a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and beat Sorokin through the five-hole for his fourth of the series. Beauvillier, who was beaten up the ice by Carter on his goal, tied it for New York at 5:16 as he got ahead of Crosby, got a pass from Nelson and put a backhander up over Jarry on the glove side. Pittsburgh regained the lead on a power play as Guentzel fired a shot that deflected off Islanders defenseman Pulock and past Sorokin with 8:48 remaining in the first. The Islanders tied it again 1:13 later as Palmieri knocked in the rebound of a shot by Pageau. During the regular season, the Islanders won five out of eight against the Bruins, with Boston winning the last three meetings over the final month of the season. MORE FANS The capacity at Nassau Coliseum was expanded to 9,000. It had been 1,700 during the season after fans were permitted to attend, and was increased to 6,800 for Games 3 and 4 of the series. “It was incredible,” Pulock said. “They’ve come out this whole series. They came out when they could in the regular season and they brought it tonight and that was the extra boost we needed.” __ Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press

  • Donovan Mitchell is back, and the Jazz want to keep 'foot on the gas'

    The heart and soul of this Jazz team has returned. Mitchell did it all on the court Wednesday. There were no signs of rust to his game.

  • Knicks' Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau have remade themselves on the fly

    The Knicks tying their first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks was spurred on by Rose and Taj Gibson starting the second half, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau leaning on his old horses to get his team through more quarters of playoff nerves. You might as well call them the KnickerBulls.