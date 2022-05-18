North America Electric Scooter Market Worth $15.41 Billion and 3,182.6 Thousand Units by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology, Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Geography — Forecasts to 2029

Redding, California, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled,North America Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology (SLA, Li-ion, Li-ion Polymer), Motor Type, Charging Type, End User, and Country,” the North American electric scooters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2022–2029 to reach $ 15.41 billion by 2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2022–2029 to reach 3,182.6 thousand units by 2029.

Electric scooters and motorcycles are used for short-distance commuting within cities & towns and courier & e-commerce delivery applications. These vehicles have a smaller battery pack and a driving range of less than 100 Km per charge. These vehicles are lightweight and more efficient than conventional bikes and can maneuver easily through congested streets to serve the limited purpose of short-distance commuting.

The growth of this market is attributed to the emergence of electric-scooter-sharing fleets, the growing concerns over greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, and the emerging need for micromobility options for short distances. The availability of smart charging stations and the increasing usage of micromobility for logistics applications offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market.

However, the rising number of accidents and lack of clarity on operational guidelines for electric kick scooters are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent. Furthermore, the high costs of procuring electric two-wheelers and the increasing incidences of thefts and vandalism of e-bikes & e-scooters are some of the challenges expected to hinder this market's growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the North America Electric Scooter Market

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted several sectors, including the automotive sector, with major manufacturers shutting down their operations completely or operating at reduced capacities following the directives issued by their respective governments. The automotive industry was severely affected by the nationwide lockdowns and quarantines.

Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions made it more difficult for industry players to anticipate the recovery of the industry. This crisis caused structural shifts that had significant implications on the market.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), the total number of e-scooter and bike-share systems and the number of cities served declined from 2019 to 2020. In the U.S., in August 2020, 145 e-scooter sharing schemes were serving 69 cities across the country. The number of e-scooter schemes increased through 2019, then declined almost 40% from 2019 to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In 2018, there were 82 e-scooter systems throughout the U.S., while in 2019, 115 systems were seen, and in 2020 only 69 remained. Many systems suspended operations, and few closed permanently in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local travel preferences among the general population witnessed a drastic change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a significant increase in the use of e-scooters. According to a U.S. micromobility company that rents e-scooters, the average trip distances have grown 26% since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with rides in a few cities, such as Detroit, increasing by up to 60%. Similarly, some cities in the U.S. are also experiencing a shift in consumer use cases. For instance, in San Francisco, the lockdown caused an increase in e-scooter usage for traveling to the pharmacy and delivering food. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the electric scooters market in the coming years.

Growing Concerns Over Greenhouse Gas and Carbon Emissions

The greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide emissions in North America constitute over 80% of global emissions. The largest source of gas and overall greenhouse gas emissions is energy-related activities, including electric power generation, transportation, and industrial fuel use. The transportation sector is the second largest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions in North America. This sector and its associated carbon dioxide emissions have grown steadily during the past four decades. The most significant growth was witnessed in Mexico, the country most dependent on road transport.

The conversion of fossil fuels to clean energy is the single largest contributor to North American carbon dioxide emissions. In response to growing environmental concerns, the Federal government and ride-hailing companies are taking initiatives. For instance, in June 2021, the Monterey Bay Air Resources District of California approved the FY 2021-22 California Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) with new funding and incentive. According to CVRP, consumers can leverage incentives up to $2000 per vehicle type. This program grants incentives of $300 for electric motorcycles.

Several companies are increasing fleet size aiming for environmental contribution. For example, in 2017, Washington DC initially limited the number of e-scooters per operator to 400, but from the end of 2018, this rose to 600, and with the regulators’ approval, fleets expanded by 25% every day for three months.

In 2020, according to the micromobility policy, ride-sharing companies were allowed to operate with a maximum of 2500 scooters. In 2018, the Regulatory allowed five scooter companies to initially operate 350 e-scooters each over a trial period in Denver. In 2018, several companies started e-scooter operations without permission; hence the city passed laws requiring permits in San Francisco. The government incentives and support are expected to encourage several companies to increase their fleet size to potentially curb rising environmental concerns.

The North American electric scooters market is segmented based on vehicle type, power output, battery technology, motor type, charging type, end user, and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooters & bikes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing government subsidies and support to promote electric mobility, the rising usage of e-scooters & bikes in courier and e-commerce delivery applications, the growing demand for energy-efficient commuting, and the growing number of investments by government authorities in the development of EV charging infrastructure. However, the electric motorcycles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on power output, the less than 3.6 kW segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. The less than 3.6 kW power output is used in electric kick scooters and bikes. The large share of this segment is attributed to its potential to serve as the last mile conveyance for short distances, eliminating fuel, maintenance, services, and other miscellaneous costs. However, the 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on battery technology, the lithium-ion battery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. However, the lithium-ion polymer battery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Most electric bike manufacturers prefer lithium-ion polymer batteries and are widely equipped with e-bikes. Compared to other lithium batteries, the LiPo battery has a lower price yet maintains its performance. LiPo batteries use solid, colloidal polymers or organic electrolytes. LiPo batteries also offer several benefits, such as large capacity and fast charging. They can provide higher power in a short period, which enables e-bikes to obtain power support when starting.

Based on charging type, the connector charging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. The large share of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for electric scooters for short commutes and rising fuel prices. However, the wireless charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is attributed to its potential to withstand range anxiety issues due to its faster charging platform. Wireless charging systems for electric scooters are charging systems that use inductive power transfer technology to transfer power over the air from a pad embedded in the ground to a pad attached to the underbelly of an electric vehicle to charge the vehicle’s battery. These pads are either installed in the parking spaces of commercial infrastructures and private garages for charging one vehicle at a time or along a stretch on the road for charging multiple vehicles while they are on the move.

Based on end user, the business organizations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. The large share of the segment is attributed to the government initiatives for faster EV adoption, last-mile transportation, and reducing road congestion. Additionally, the business organizations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American electric scooters market in 2022. Electric scooters are growing in popularity due to their portability, independence, and convenience for traveling short distances. Also, electric two-wheelers are preferred to avoid road congestion and are a faster mode of transportation. Thereby, dense urbanization across cities in the U.S. is expected to create significant growth opportunities for this market in the coming years. However, Canada is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the North American electric scooters market are Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Trek Bicycle Corporation (U.S.), Aventon Bikes (U.S.), Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co., Ltd. (China), Walberg Urban Electrics GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Minimotors Bike Co., Ltd. (China), Magnum Bikes (U.S.), Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.), Rad Power Bikes Inc. (U.S.) and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type

  • E-Scooters & Bikes

  • Electric Motorcycle

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Power Output

  • Less than 3.6 kW

  • 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW

  • 20 kW to 100 kW

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Battery Technology

  • Lithium-ion Battery

  • Sealed Lead Acid battery

  • Lithium-ion Polymer battery

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Motor Type

  • Hub Motor

    • Gearless Hub Motor

    • Geared Hub Motor

  • Mid-Drive Motor

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Charging Type

  • Connector Charging

  • Wireless Charging

North America Electric Scooter Market, by End User

  • Business Organizations

  • Micro-Mobility Service Providers

  • Individuals

  • Academic Institutes/Universities

  • Government Institutions

  • Other End Users

North America Electric Scooter Market, by Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

