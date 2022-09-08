North America Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2022: Key Developments Impacting Market Future Growth
Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Dairy Alternatives market in North America is expected to witness strong growth over the next five years, primarily driven by the rising consumers' environmental concerns which are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of dairy alternatives in North America.
They typically use less land, water to produce vegan milks, and emit lower carbon emissions which helps in mitigating the effects of global warming and improve the air quality. As per available data, livestock accounts for nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with the dairy industry holding the largest share.
The increasing popularity of lactose-free products, including milk among individuals is anticipated to boost the dairy alternatives market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising health awareness among consumers, notably those who are unable to digest lactose, has resulted in an increase in the consumption of lactose-free products as they typically help in the absorption of calcium which benefits in building and repairing muscle tissue/cells.
For instance, in the U.S as per available data, volume of value-added milks, including lactose-free, non-dairy milk, and organic milk increased ~15% in 2021 compared to the prior year, while traditional milk volumes declined by ~7%.
The lack of consumer awareness regarding dairy-free products is one of the major challenges to the growth of the dairy alternatives market. The lack of nutritional awareness is likely to be a concern for those who eat a healthy balanced diet and do not depend solely on milk as an important protein source.
The continued purchase of dairy products by consumers indicates that the portfolio of dairy alternatives has yet to capture the potential customer base.
Companies Mentioned:
Key Competitors in North America Dairy Alternatives Market
Danone
SunOpta Inc.
Blue Diamond
Daiya Foods Inc.
Oatly Inc.
Sahmyook Food
Earth's Own Food Company Inc.
Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.
Eden Foods Inc.
Kite Hill
Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in North America
Miyoko's Creamery
Betterland Foods
New Culture
Nuts for Cheese
Bettermoo(d)
BetterMilk Inc.
Heartbest
Sigma Alimentos
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Highlights of Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth & Forecast
Highlights of Market Trends, Challenges and Competition
Highlights of Market Revenue Share by Segments
2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth
Market Definition and Key Terms & Abbreviations
North America Dairy Alternatives Market Scope & Segmentation
Industry Value Chain
Ecosystem of Major Entities in North America Dairy Alternatives Market
Government Regulations & Developments
Key Growth Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market
Covid-19 Impact on North America Dairy Alternatives Market
Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth by Segment Type, 2017-2021
Key Takeaways
3. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Source, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
Market Definition - Segmentation by Source Type
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027
Soy
Almond
Oat
Coconut
Others (Rice, Hemp, Flax, Pea, Cashew)
Key Developments in Product/Solution Segments Impacting Market Future Growth
Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Source Type
4. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
Market Definition - Segmentation by Application Type
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027
Milk
Cheese
Yoghurt
Ice Creams
Others (Tofu, Hemp, Creamer, and Tempeh)
Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Application Type
5. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
Market Definition - Segmentation by Formulation Type
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027
Plain
Flavored
Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Formulation Type
6. Total North America Market Segmentation by End User Segment/Industry, Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
Market Definition - Segmentation by End User Industry
Benefits of Dairy Alternative Adoption in End User Industries
Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives End User Industries Impacting Market Future Growth
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027
Food & beverages
Nutraceuticals and Health & Wellness
FMCG
Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by End User Industry
7. Industry / Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape
Types of Players (Competitors) & Business Models
Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors
Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors Impacting Market Growth
Comparison of Leading Competitors within North America Dairy Alternatives Market
Key Takeaways from Competitive Landscape
8. Key Competitor Profiles
Company Overview, Product Offerings and Key Developments, SWOT Analysis
Danone
SunOpta
Daiya Foods, Inc.
Oatly
Blue Diamond Growers
Sahmyook Foods
Earth's Own Food Company
Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.
Eden Foods
Kite Hills
9. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts
Total North America - Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Geography, 2017-2027
Major Countries Market Analysis, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts
U.S. - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis
PESTLE Analysis of U.S.
Major Production and Consumption Hubs in U.S.
Major Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in U.S.
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027
Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027
Canada - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis
PESTLE Analysis of Canada
PESTLE Analysis of Mexico
10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives
11. Analyst Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74blja
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900