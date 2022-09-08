North America Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2022: Key Developments Impacting Market Future Growth

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dairy Alternatives market in North America is expected to witness strong growth over the next five years, primarily driven by the rising consumers' environmental concerns which are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of dairy alternatives in North America.

They typically use less land, water to produce vegan milks, and emit lower carbon emissions which helps in mitigating the effects of global warming and improve the air quality. As per available data, livestock accounts for nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with the dairy industry holding the largest share.

The increasing popularity of lactose-free products, including milk among individuals is anticipated to boost the dairy alternatives market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising health awareness among consumers, notably those who are unable to digest lactose, has resulted in an increase in the consumption of lactose-free products as they typically help in the absorption of calcium which benefits in building and repairing muscle tissue/cells.

For instance, in the U.S as per available data, volume of value-added milks, including lactose-free, non-dairy milk, and organic milk increased ~15% in 2021 compared to the prior year, while traditional milk volumes declined by ~7%.

The lack of consumer awareness regarding dairy-free products is one of the major challenges to the growth of the dairy alternatives market. The lack of nutritional awareness is likely to be a concern for those who eat a healthy balanced diet and do not depend solely on milk as an important protein source.

The continued purchase of dairy products by consumers indicates that the portfolio of dairy alternatives has yet to capture the potential customer base.

Companies Mentioned:

Key Competitors in North America Dairy Alternatives Market

  • Danone

  • SunOpta Inc.

  • Blue Diamond

  • Daiya Foods Inc.

  • Oatly Inc.

  • Sahmyook Food

  • Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

  • Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

  • Eden Foods Inc.

  • Kite Hill

Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in North America

  • Miyoko's Creamery

  • Betterland Foods

  • New Culture

  • Nuts for Cheese

  • Bettermoo(d)

  • BetterMilk Inc.

  • Heartbest

  • Sigma Alimentos

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Highlights of Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth & Forecast

  • Highlights of Market Trends, Challenges and Competition

  • Highlights of Market Revenue Share by Segments

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

  • Market Definition and Key Terms & Abbreviations

  • North America Dairy Alternatives Market Scope & Segmentation

  • Industry Value Chain

  • Ecosystem of Major Entities in North America Dairy Alternatives Market

  • Government Regulations & Developments

  • Key Growth Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market

  • Covid-19 Impact on North America Dairy Alternatives Market

  • Total North America Dairy Alternatives Market Historic Growth by Segment Type, 2017-2021

  • Key Takeaways

3. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Source, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

  • Market Definition - Segmentation by Source Type

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027

  • Soy

  • Almond

  • Oat

  • Coconut

  • Others (Rice, Hemp, Flax, Pea, Cashew)

  • Key Developments in Product/Solution Segments Impacting Market Future Growth

  • Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Source Type

4. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

  • Market Definition - Segmentation by Application Type

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027

  • Milk

  • Cheese

  • Yoghurt

  • Ice Creams

  • Others (Tofu, Hemp, Creamer, and Tempeh)

  • Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Application Type

5. Total North America - Market Segmentation by Formulation Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

  • Market Definition - Segmentation by Formulation Type

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027

  • Plain

  • Flavored

  • Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Formulation Type

6. Total North America Market Segmentation by End User Segment/Industry, Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

  • Market Definition - Segmentation by End User Industry

  • Benefits of Dairy Alternative Adoption in End User Industries

  • Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives End User Industries Impacting Market Future Growth

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027

  • Food & beverages

  • Nutraceuticals and Health & Wellness

  • FMCG

  • Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by End User Industry

7. Industry / Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

  • Types of Players (Competitors) & Business Models

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors

  • Key Developments in the North America Dairy Alternatives Competitors Impacting Market Growth

  • Comparison of Leading Competitors within North America Dairy Alternatives Market

  • Key Takeaways from Competitive Landscape

8. Key Competitor Profiles

  • Company Overview, Product Offerings and Key Developments, SWOT Analysis

  • Danone

  • SunOpta

  • Daiya Foods, Inc.

  • Oatly

  • Blue Diamond Growers

  • Sahmyook Foods

  • Earth's Own Food Company

  • Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

  • Eden Foods

  • Kite Hills

9. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts

  • Total North America - Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Geography, 2017-2027

  • Major Countries Market Analysis, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

  • U.S. - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis

  • PESTLE Analysis of U.S.

  • Major Production and Consumption Hubs in U.S.

  • Major Emerging Dairy Alternatives Companies in U.S.

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Source Type, 2017-2027

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application Type, 2017-2027

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Formulation Type, 2017-2027

  • Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027

  • Canada - Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis

  • PESTLE Analysis of Canada

  • PESTLE Analysis of Mexico

10. Industry Experts Opinions/Perspectives

11. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74blja

