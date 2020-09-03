North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market 2020-2026 - COVID-19 Pandemic Pushing Everyone to Minimize Physical Contact with Common Surfaces

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Component, By Application, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Growing demand for rapid and secure access controls, queue-less passenger checks, seamless border crossings, and rapid identification of individuals for better convenience and safety is accelerating market demand. Using fast software algorithms and machine-learning techniques, manufacturers are designing high-tech, contactless biometric sensor systems for rapid and secure identity checks.



The software also allows developers to integrate the latest add-on features by simply updating the software/application. In addition, various e-commerce companies, like Amazon.com, Inc., are also developing and marketing image recognition software, Amazon Recognition, for Prime Photos users. The software allows users to identify faces, objects and scenes in order to organize and filter their photos.



Growing COVID-19 pandemic around the globe is pushing everyone to minimize physical contact with the common surface. Iris identification offers verification tools for national and civil ID services, access management, and time attendance, among many others. In addition, increased adoption of iris technology by state and local border security agencies is expected to further boost growth. For example, in April 2017, the U.S. El Paso Police Department started utilizing biometrics technology that incorporates iris scanning, facial recognition and fingerprint detection technologies to improve border security.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Face, Voice, Fingerprint & Hand Geometry, Iris and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking & Finance and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV), Assa Abloy AB, NEC Corporation, Aware, Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Touchless Biometric Systems AG, M2SYS Technology, Inc., and nVIAsoft Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by End User

1.4.4 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Nov - 2020,Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Component

4.1 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Software Market by Country

4.2 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Hardware Market by Country

4.3 North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Application

5.1 North America Face Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.2 North America Voice Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.3 North America Fingerprint & Hand Geometry Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.4 North America Iris Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

5.5 North America Other Application Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by End User

6.1 North America Government Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.2 North America Transport & Logistics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.3 North America Defense & Security Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.4 North America Consumer Electronics Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.5 North America Healthcare & Life Sciences Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.6 North America Banking & Finance Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.7 North America Others Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market by Country

7.1 U.S. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.2 Canada Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.3 Mexico Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

7.4 Rest of North America Contactless Biometrics Technology Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Fujitsu Limited

8.2 Thales Group SA (Gemalto N.V.)

8.3 Assa Abloy AB

8.4 NEC Corporation

8.5 Aware, Inc.

8.6 Fingerprint Cards AB

8.7 IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)

8.8 Touchless Biometric Systems AG

8.9 M2SYS Technology, Inc.

8.10 nVIAsoft Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gcyhc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



