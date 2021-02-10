North America construction equipment rental market size to reach USD 55 billion by 2026
The latest research report on ‘North America construction equipment rental market’ encompasses a highly structured and comprehensive outlook of the industry with respect to future supply-demand scenario, changing market trends, and growth prospects. It also offers a clear indication of the emerging and high growth sections post thorough analysis of the industry segments in terms of product type and geographical scope.
Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned forecasters, North America construction equipment rental market is anticipated to record a healthy growth rate over 2020-2026, subsequently accumulating USD 55 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe. Robust growth of construction sector is stimulating the industry growth. Moreover, high initial cost of investment for new machinery is driving attention of contractors and construction companies towards equipment rental services.
Further, rising focus of governments in the U.S. and Canada on establishing regulatory authorities to track and superintend vehicular emissions is expected to accelerate North America construction equipment rental industry expansion. For compliance with the strict regulations, rental firms are increasingly aligning their efforts on expanding their fleet with low-emission loaders, excavators, and other equipment necessary for roadbuilding, earthmoving, and paving, further enhancing the industry outlook.
Covid-19 impact
With the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus, North America construction equipment rental industry has taken a major hit as the countries in the region went through several economic upsets during the first two quarters of 2020. As lockdown mandates barred companies from functioning effectively, construction projects came to a halt and manufacturing units witnessed a slow growth due to decline in supply of raw materials and limited availability of skilled labors. However, the market is expected to reinvigorate with gradual economic recovery and containment of the virus in 2021.
Product landscape overview
Based on product type, North America construction equipment rental market segmentation includes concrete equipment, material handling & cranes, and earthmoving & road building equipment. Among these, material handing & cranes segment, comprising of industrial trucks, storage & handling equipment, bulk material handling equipment, and engineered systems, is slated to record strong growth over the projected timeline. Surging demand for industrial trucks, as these vehicles can reduce human efforts and boost productivity, is fostering the segmental growth.
Competitive terrain snapshot
Top contenders in North America construction equipment rental market sphere are Fortrent Oy, Cramo Group, Caterpillar, Inc., Briggs Equipment, Inc., Boels Rental, Ashtead Group plc, Aktio Corp., AJ Networks Co., Ltd., and Ahern Rentals, Inc. among others. These industry behemoths are undertaking strategies like collaborations and partnerships to extend their customer reach. For instance, Ahern Rentals Inc., in June 2020, declared Trackunit A/S as its telematics platform partner to enhance its share in the domestic market.
