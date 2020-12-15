North America Coconut Water Market to 2026: Shifting Consumer Tastes and Growing Health Concerns are Boosting the Market
The North America Coconut Water Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).
Coconut water is the fluid obtained from the centre of coconuts. Coconut water is commonly called coconut juice. Coconut water is different from coconut milk or coconut cream that is made by grating fresh kernel. Coconut water can be directly consumed from young green coconuts without any additional processing.
The shifting consumer tastes and growing health concerns are boosting the market in this region. The market of Canada that involves packaging coconut water is gradually making it entry into ethnic food stores as well as outdoor events. In the U.S and Canada, the higher cost of coconut water is the main restraining factor for the market growth in this region.
Packaged plain coconut water is having high demand, particularly in cosmetics and medical formulations. Coconut water is witnessing consumption owing to the unchanged nature and the adaptability of usage for numerous probable end-users. Meanwhile, people want low-calorie and no preservative additive in their drinks, this unflavored coconut drinks has become a good option as they contain low calories as compared to the flavored ones.
Flavored coconut water is sweetened with proper flavors, it can be simply pitched as a healthy substitute, enhancing adoption opportunities in this segment. Flavored health drinks are expected to be at the consumption front as the change in consumer fondness in advanced countries is for caffeine and cola products. Another main factor is that sweetened drinks offer dealers the opportunity to develop better cost savings products by improving the ingredient composition enhancing the segment growth.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Key companies profiled in the report include
PepsiCo, Inc.
The Coca Cola Company
NewAge, Inc.
All Markets, Inc.
Pulse Beverages Corporation
Celebs Coconut Corporation
C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (Novamex)
Harmless Harvest, Inc.
Amy & Brian Naturals
Vaivai SAS
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Global Coconut Water Market
Chapter 4. North America Coconut Water Market by Form
4.1 North America Liquid Market by Country
4.2 North America Powder Market by Country
Chapter 5. North America Coconut Water Market by Packaging
5.1 North America Tetra Pack Market by Country
5.2 North America Plastic Bottle Market by Country
5.3 North America Other Packaging Market by Country
Chapter 6. North America Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel
6.1 North America Online Coconut Water Market by Country
6.2 North America Offline Coconut Water Market by Country
Chapter 7. North America Coconut Water Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Company Overview
8.2 Financial Analysis
8.3 Regional Analysis
8.4 Research & Development Expense
