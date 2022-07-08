The North America cabinet LED lighting market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,983.30 million in 2021 to US$ 3,691.22 million by 2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9. 3% from 2022 to 2028. Cabinet LED lighting is an energy-efficient technology, and demand for ENERGY STAR-rated products has risen in recent years in the US.

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cabinet LED Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289924/?utm_source=GNW
Light fixtures must use 1/4th energy of traditional lighting, have lower energy bills and bulb replacements, have a lifetime of at least 10,000 hrs, and have even light distribution; these are factors considered to receive an Energy Star rating.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the growth of the construction of houses in North America.However, there will be an increase in the construction of houses in 2022.

For instance, as per the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban development for new residential construction in March 2022, the privately?owned housing units authorized by building perm building permits, housing starts, and housing completions are 1873000, 1793000, and 1303000, respectively. Development in residential sector will positively create more demand for LED lights, and thus in turn impacting the cabinet LED lighting market growth.

As per the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), in 2022, the construction of house sales will increase due to the government’s favorable policy for buying homes.For instance, the Canadian government created real estate investment trusts (REITs) which investors widely use because they are easier to liquidate than traditional real estate investments.

REITs also allow investors to diversify their holdings.For example, investors can invest US$ 1 in a portfolio of 100 properties instead of investing US$ 100 in a single property.

The Canadian government has proposed a budget for 2022-2023 that focuses on achieving a goal of 100,000 net new housing units.As a result, a new Housing Accelerator Fund has been established.

The increasing usage of cabinet LED lighting in growing residential and commercial spaces is one of the prime drivers of cabinet LED lighting market growth. With the rise in urbanization, consumers are more inclined toward adopting energy-efficient products and services. Thus, the uptake of cabinet LED lighting is rising among end users, such as office spaces, hotels, restaurants, public administrative buildings, shopping malls, and recreational facilities to enhance décor and save electricity bills, driving the cabinet LED lighting market.

Over the next five years, the government will invest US$ 4 billion in housing development support, such as an up-front funding or annual per-door incentive or for investments in municipal housing planning and delivery processes, which in turn will accelerate the development of housing in the coming years. Further, Canada Budget 2022 proposes spending US$ 1.5 billion over the next 2 years, beginning in 2022, extending the Rapid Housing Initiative, ensuring that more affordable housing can be built quickly. ~6,000 new affordable housing units are expected to be built with this new funding. Favorable government policies pf North America region is supporting the growth of cabinet LED lighting market.

Further, US $389.39 million (CAD$ 500 million) was relocated from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund on a cash basis to launch a new Co-operative Housing Development Program aimed at expanding co-operative housing in Canada. The Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-operative housing sector will collaborate on this new program. The Canada budget 2022 also proposes the additional US$ 1billion in loans reallocated from the Rental Construction Financing Initiative to support coop housing projects. The Canadian financial service provider BMO and the Canadian government have announced that both will invest US$ 9.4 billion (CAD 12 billion) until 2030. Such initiatives will support the affordable housing constructions in Canada, augmenting the cabinet LED lighting market share over the next few years.

The North America cabinet LED lighting market analysis includes type, application, and country.Based on type, the cabinet LED lighting market is bifurcated into in-cabinet lighting and under-cabinet lighting.

By application, the cabinet LED lighting market is segmented into residential, commercial, retailer, and hospitality. By region, the cabinet LED lighting market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Hafele America Co., Acuity Brands Lighting LLC, Kichler, WAC Lighting, and SGi Lighting are the cabinet LED lighting market players in North America profiled in this market study.


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cabinet LED Lighting Market

Countries in North America, especially the US, recorded an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 confirmed cases.As a result, several small & medium enterprise owners reduced their workforce.

Also, many owners have laid off unnecessary employees shortly owing to restricted business operations.Over a few years, businesses in North American countries faced critical issues, such as the presence of minimum staff in most manufacturing plants, a halt in 2020 manufacturing operations, and disruptions in the supply chain of components and parts.

Construction and hospitality are among the work-hit sectors in the region. The supply chain and demand for cabinet LED lighting was hampered due to shipment delays from cabinet LED lighting manufacturers, which restricted revenue generation in the North America cabinet LED lighting market.

The number of hotel construction or renovation projects reduced significantly in the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2020, which showcased poor demand for cabinet LED lighting.The federal government’s restrictions on construction activities and workers’ movement in North America declined the demand for kitchen cabinet LED lighting.

This impacted the North America cabinet LED lighting market growth.However, the lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted residential and commercial customers to adopt energy-efficient cabinet LED lighting to save money.

Also, the cabinet LED lighting market is expected to grow between 2022 and 2023, owing to increased residential building construction, improved supply chain system, surged demand for kitchen cabinet lighting, and government incentives and policy support. Therefore, development in hospitality sector in terms of new project construction or renovation are creating lucrative growth opportunities for cabinet LED lighting market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289924/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G