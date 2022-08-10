North America breast cancer therapeutics market size to attain a valuation of USD 16 billion by 2028

Market Study Report

The business intelligence report on ‘North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market’ illustrates crucial information related to growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges that are likely to impact the growth dynamics of the market over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.

According to MarketStudyReport, that North America breast cancer therapeutics market size is expected to amass a valuation of USD 16 billion by 2028.





Furthermore, the research literature delves into the intricacies of each division in terms of consumption value, volume, past, and current growth statistics as well as revenue share to enable stakeholders have a clear understanding of market behavior so that they can expand their profitability graph in the ensuing years.

The document also includes an overview of the competitive landscape of this industry sphere that illustrates business profiles, product & service portfolios of companies, as well as the latest strategic outcomes of notable players.

Growing prevalence of breast cancer, penetration of several diagnostic & screening programs, advancements in breast cancer drugs, and mounting investments in research & development are the major factors fueling the market growth.

In addition, supportive reimbursement policies will positively impact the growth trajectory of the market in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, to minimize the pervasiveness of the disease, U.S. President Joe Biden, in 2022, relaunched a program dubbed as ‘Moonshot’ to accelerate cancer research, which was first introduced in 2017. The program raised a funding of USD 1.8 million in the last 7 years and aims to reduce fatality rates of cancer by a staggering 50% over the next 25 years.

New and advanced treatment procedures like cancer vaccinations are currently being researched in congruence with chemotherapy and immunotherapy as it has been observed that cancer vaccinations have a higher success ratio in killing tumor cells. Some of these vaccinations may be customizable, while others cover a broader spectrum.

Despite the positive outlook, side effects associated with breast cancer drugs as well as their expensive nature may impede renumeration scope of the industry during the analysis timeframe.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on therapy, targeted therapy segment of North America breast cancer therapeutics industry is likely to progress at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, as it is the most promising area of research that directly targets tumor cells and kills them instead of adversely degrading healthy cells, which is usually the case with conventional broad-spectrum chemotherapy and radiation procedures.

On the other hand, the chemotherapy segment held 9% industry share in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by 2028. Chemotherapy is the standard treatment option individually or in combination with other medications for HER2+ breast cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

Regional expanse summary: -

From a geographical standpoint, U.S. breast cancer therapeutics industry amassed a valuation of USD 9.3 billion in 2021, due to the burgeoning prevalence of the disease among women in the region.

Competitive hierarchy: -

The competitive terrain of this marketplace is defined by major players such as Eisai Co. Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly & Company, and AstraZeneca plc.

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Therapy (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Canada

United States

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

AstraZeneca plc

