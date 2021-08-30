North America Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Industry

The North America automatic tube cleaning system market is expected to grow from US$ 33. 13 million in 2021 to US$ 42. 41 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 6% from 2021 to 2028. The rising usage of automatic tube cleaning systems in the refinery industry fuels the market growth.

Many processes in oil refineries suffer from heavy fouling, which affects overall plant efficiency and profitability. Increased fuel costs, elevated CO2 emissions from the fired heater, increased pumping strength, and reduced throughput and capability of processed products are all common operating costs associated with fouling in refinery heat exchangers. Fouling of crude and product streams in oil refineries is an unavoidable issue that has serious economic, environmental, and safety consequences. Fouling has always been a problem in refinery preheat train (PHT) networks, resulting in lower throughput, higher energy usage, and more frequent shutdowns. ATCS manufacturers are offering refineries with a customizable automatic tube cleaning system to remove fouling from their machinery. For instance, Innovas Technologies, LLC is offering an integrated solution for increasing the efficiency of the refinery’s cooling process. Innovas Technologies’ Helios Tube Cleaning System technology prevents fouling in process heat exchangers naturally and sustainably, without expensive process shutdowns or chemical treatments. As a result, using an ATCS will help increase power production by 0.5%. Heat exchanger fouling has a major effect on profitability in refinery operations. The most important effect on profit arises when manufacturing capacity is harmed by fouling. Profits may be reduced by up to 17% in such circumstances. As a result, ATCS is gaining popularity in refineries all over the North America, with more than 50 units in high-fouling processes such as fluid catalytic cracking, coking, desalting, and wastewater treatment. These factors are expected to influence the demand for automatic tube cleaning systems across North America.

Countries in North America, especially the US, are highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.North America has the highest rate of adoption and advancement of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities.



As a result, any hindrance on industries is expected to have a negative impact on the region’s economic growth.The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the US has resulted in an increase in the number of working hours in hospitals.



As a result, the HVAC systems have been overworked.Hence, the systems require cleaning on a regular basis, which influences the demand for ATCS system.



The governments of affected countries in North America, on the other hand, have implemented nationwide lockdowns to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. People are unable to leave their homes to go to work, school, or other places as a result of the lockdowns, resulting in low electric consumption and power plant shutdowns. As a result, the automatic tube clean system market in North America is witnessing the neutral impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

Based on type, the automatic ball tube cleaning system segment led the North America automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020.Automatic ball tube cleaning system is one of the prominent methodologies used to clean the condenser pipes.



In ball tube cleaning system, elastomeric cleaning balls, slightly larger than the tube size, are injected in the condenser’s inlet side in such a way that it encourages random distribution.When the balls join a tunnel, the circuit’s velocity compresses them and sucks them inside the tube.



The balls are propelled through the tubes at a high rate, wiping the ID clean of impurities, silt, and filming.Then the cleaning balls are collected and retained in the condenser discharge line through a custom ball strainer after discharge.



Ball tube cleaning systems are mostly preferred by manufacturing units such as chemical plants, steel and sugar mills, and petroleum refineries. Automatic tube cleaning system vendors are offering customized ball cleaning systems to capitalize on the demand. Advantages of automatic ball tube cleaning system such as customization, less costly, no water loss, and higher performance increase its demand, thereby driving the growth of the North America automatic tube cleaning system market.

The overall North America automatic tube cleaning system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America automatic tube cleaning system market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America automatic tube cleaning system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America automatic tube cleaning system market. Ball Tech Energy Ltd.; Conco Services LLC; Ecomax Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Ovivo; Taprogge GMBH; WesTech Engineering, Inc.; and WSA Engineered Systems are among the players operating in the market.

