North America Aluminium Powder Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

North American Aluminium Powder Market

North American Aluminium Powder Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aluminium Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America aluminium powder market size reached 63,000 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 72,690 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.41% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aluminium powder, which is extracted from aluminium metal, is light-colored, odorless and flammable powder. Following extraction, it is available in four forms, namely aluminium pigment powder, atomized aluminium powder, aluminium paste and aluminium flake powder. It is obtained from the metal by several processes like air atomization, centrifugal atomization, ultrasonic atomization and splatter jet, former being the most common method. It is utilized across diverse industries such as metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others.



North America represents the largest market for aluminium powder globally. Growing demand for lightweight concrete on account of increasing construction activities in the region is boosting the sales of aluminium powder. In addition to this, an increase in mining activities for shale gas exploration is fueling its demand across the region. Rapid urbanization and a thriving automotive industry are other major factors that are expected to provide a thrust to the market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America aluminium powder market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, raw material and end-use.



Key Regions Analyzed

Story continues

United States

Canada

Market by Technology

Air Atomization

Others

Market by End-Use

Industrial

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Explosives

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Market by Raw Material

Aluminium Ingots

Aluminium Scrap

Imports and Exports

Imports

Exports

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America aluminium powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America aluminium powder market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America aluminium powder market?

What is the breakup of the North America aluminium powder market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the North America aluminium powder market on the basis of end-use?

What is the breakup of the North America aluminium powder market on the basis of raw material?

What are the import-export trends in the North America aluminium powder market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America aluminium powder industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America aluminium powder industry?

What is the structure of the North America aluminium powder industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America aluminium powder industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America aluminium powder industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2021 63000 Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2027 72690 Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgqzl1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



