North America Allulose Market to grow at a 15.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 - MDC Research

North America Allulose Market by Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals, Dairy, Sugar & Sugar Substitutes) - North America Analysis & Forecast, 2022-2030

Pune, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, growing demand for sugar substitutes, and growing application horizon of allulose are the major driving factors behind the growth of the allulose market in the North America region. However, the production of allulose is quite expensive and it typically starts with fructose, and involves expensive processing steps and yields relatively low output is the major barrier toward the market growth. Some of the keys players have had utilized an enzymatic process which as considerably increased efficiency and have resulted in reduced the cost of deriving allulose. Allulose also offers tremendous opportunities to sugar companies to discover ways of at least compensating the potential impact on their business, of the trend towards sugar reduction.

North America Allulose Market is estimated to be over US$ 90.70 Million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 15.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

North America Allulose Market by Region

In the North American region, allulose has regulatory approval for use in U.S. and Mexico. It is still pending approval in Canada. U.S. dominated the market of allulose, followed by Mexico. This market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of allulose by food & beverages industry and increasing preference of population towards low calorie sugar. Further, U.S is expected to retain its major share of the North America region owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Rising number of diabetic patients in Mexico country is likely to boost the market during forecast period as allulose is a substitute for sugar. According to International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence of diabetes in adults in Mexico is 14.8%.



Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the North America Allulose Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

North America Allulose Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the North America Allulose Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, North America Allulose Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



