North Alabama has tough 2019 schedule
(STATS) - The schedule in North Alabama's second season on the FCS level is much more difficult than last year's debut.
UNA played five sub-Division I programs while going 7-3 in its move up from Division II.
In 2019, the Lions will only play FCS competition during an 11-game season. They'll open in Florence against Missouri Valley Football Conference member Western Illinois (Aug. 29) and travel to traditional Big Sky power Montana (Sept. 7) and five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champ Jacksonville State (Sept. 21) as part of their nonconference schedule.
Their first Big South season begins at Hampton on Oct. 5 and includes difficult trips to two-time defending champ Kennesaw State (Oct. 26) and Monmouth (Nov. 9).
Coach Chris Willis will be in his third season.
---=
2019 North Alabama Schedule
Aug. 29, Western Illinois
Sept. 7, at Montana
Sept. 14, Alabama A&M
Sept. 21, at Jacksonville State
Oct. 5, at Hampton*
Oct. 12, Charleston Southern*
Oct. 26, at Kennesaw State*
Nov. 2, Campbell*
Nov. 9, at Monmouth*
Nov. 16, at Gardner-Webb(
Nov. 23, Presbyterian*
* - Big South game