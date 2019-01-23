North Alabama has tough 2019 schedule

(STATS) - The schedule in North Alabama's second season on the FCS level is much more difficult than last year's debut.

UNA played five sub-Division I programs while going 7-3 in its move up from Division II.

In 2019, the Lions will only play FCS competition during an 11-game season. They'll open in Florence against Missouri Valley Football Conference member Western Illinois (Aug. 29) and travel to traditional Big Sky power Montana (Sept. 7) and five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champ Jacksonville State (Sept. 21) as part of their nonconference schedule.

Their first Big South season begins at Hampton on Oct. 5 and includes difficult trips to two-time defending champ Kennesaw State (Oct. 26) and Monmouth (Nov. 9).

Coach Chris Willis will be in his third season.

2019 North Alabama Schedule

Aug. 29, Western Illinois

Sept. 7, at Montana

Sept. 14, Alabama A&M

Sept. 21, at Jacksonville State

Oct. 5, at Hampton*

Oct. 12, Charleston Southern*

Oct. 26, at Kennesaw State*

Nov. 2, Campbell*

Nov. 9, at Monmouth*

Nov. 16, at Gardner-Webb(

Nov. 23, Presbyterian*

* - Big South game