North Alabama secures 82-66 win against Bellarmine to open ASUN

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz scored 26 points as North Alabama beat Bellarmine 82-66 on Thursday night to start Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Ortiz shot 9 for 18, including 8 for 17 from beyond the arc for the Lions (9-5, 1-0). Taye Fields scored 20 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jacari Lane had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Knights (3-11, 0-1) were led in scoring by Billy Smith, who finished with 16 points. Bellarmine also got 11 points from Jack Karasinski. Landin Hacker had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. North Alabama hosts Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine travels to play Central Arkansas.

