Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
Volume weighted average price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
26.09.2022
177 000
55.91
9 895 238
27.09.2022
170 000
57.77
9 820 305
28.09.2022
178 000
55.87
9 945 447
29.09.2022
170 000
57.67
9 803 526
30.09.2022
170 000
58.53
9 950 746
Total transactions under the program:
865 000
57.13
49 415 263
Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 317 403 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
