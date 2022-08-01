Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on December 15-16, 2022

Norsk Hydro

Save the dates for Norsk Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2022. The event will take place in London, UK on December 15 2022.

December 15 will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Corporate Management with an annual update on Hydro's activities as well as on the latest market developments and outlook. The presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

December 16 is reserved for one-on-one meetings with the members of Hydro's Corporate Management for investors and analysts.

Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.





Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com



