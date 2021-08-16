Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December 13, 2021
Save the date for Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2021. The event will take place in Oslo on December 13, 2021.
Due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation, it has not yet been decided if Capital Markets Day will be a physical event or video conference only.
Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.
