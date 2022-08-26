Norsk Hydro: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice is given that the extraordinary general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 09:30 (CEST).
The extraordinary general meeting will be held as an electronic meeting where shareholders can participate and cast their votes electronically in real time, in advance, or by proxy. A guide for electronic participation is available at www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.
The notice, including appendix, is attached.
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments