Norsk Hydro: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Norsk Hydro

Notice is given that the extraordinary general meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 09:30 (CEST).



The extraordinary general meeting will be held as an electronic meeting where shareholders can participate and cast their votes electronically in real time, in advance, or by proxy. A guide for electronic participation is available at www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.



The notice, including appendix, is attached.

All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

