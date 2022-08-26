Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend
The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting an additional dividend of NOK 1.45 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2021.
Dividend amount: NOK 1.45 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 20 September 2022
Ex-date: 21 September 2022
Record date: 22 September 2022
Payment date: 30 September 2022
Date of approval: 20 September 2022
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act