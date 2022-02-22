Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

Norsk Hydro

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 3.4 per share and an extraordinary dividend for 2021 of NOK 2.0 per share.

Dividend amount: NOK 5.4 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 10 May 2022

Ex-date: 11 May 2022

Record date: 12 May 2022

Payment date: 20 May 2022

Date of approval: 10 May 2022

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





