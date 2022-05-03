Norsk Hydro: First quarter 2022 - Strategic growth and record results

Norsk Hydro
·13 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

Hydro’s adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was NOK 11,165 million, up from NOK 5,182 million for the same quarter last year, resulting in a 12-month rolling Adjusted RoaCE of 23 percent. Higher all-in metal and alumina prices, record high quarterly results from Hydro Energy and Hydro Extrusions, contributed positively to earnings, but were partly offset by higher fixed costs and raw material costs upstream.

- Tight markets with strong prices and high volatility
- Record results in Aluminium Metal, Energy and Extrusions
- Strong growth in volumes of greener products, first near-zero aluminium produced in Clervaux
- Significant growth in recycling
- Hydro Rein growing portfolio beyond 1 GW

“Hydro is delivering both strong financial results and good progress on our strategic objectives of strengthening our position in low-carbon aluminium and growing in new energy. We see strong growth in demand for our low-carbon offerings, Hydro REDUXA and Hydro CIRCAL. This is strengthening our competitive position in a marketplace where we anticipate that aluminium, and especially greener aluminium, will be in high demand,” says President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Hydro has no employees, operations or investments in Russia, and will not enter new contracts linked to Russian counterparts. Hydro has reduced its contractual commitments and is further reducing the remaining commitments for 2022. Hydro condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supports sanctions by the European Union and the international community.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, slower Chinese growth, global supply-chain shortages, high energy prices, and concerns around inflation continue to add uncertainty in the first quarter of 2022. The invasion further impacted GDP growth rates, with Europe being the most exposed to the resulting economic and social impact. Global supply-chain shortages continue to impact growth, and China’s current zero Covid policy is causing short term disruptions. During the first quarter, various key markets have reported their highest inflation rates for the past 20 years.

“Dedicated efforts by Hydro’s 31,000 employees the past years delivering on our improvement program have also continued into Q1. This makes Hydro well positioned and more resilient in the face of a more unpredictable global environment,” says Aasheim.

Hydro has made important progress on the 2025 strategy during the start of 2022, both strengthening position in low-carbon aluminium and growing in new energy areas.

Hydro’s sustainability ambitions are key drivers for future competitive positioning. The ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier is pursued through three decarbonization paths to reduce the carbon footprint of aluminium to net zero.

“Developing state-of-the-art sustainable products is a key part of our positioning towards delivering on increasing demand for greener aluminium. Demonstrating our capabilities in recycling, Hydro produced the first 130 tonnes of Hydro CIRCAL 100R at the Clervaux plant in Luxembourg. The volume is based on 100 percent post-consumer scrap with a footprint <0.5 kg CO2/kg Al. Work is ongoing to optimize production and discussions have been initiated with customers on first commercial application,” says Aasheim.

In line with Hydro’s target to double sales volumes for greener products over the next five years, Hydro has increased sales of Hydro CIRCAL and Hydro REDUXA by 83 percent compared to the first quarter last year, and continues to work closely with customers to create products with a smaller environmental impact.

Recycling is one of Hydro’s main growth areas towards 2025. On April 29, 2022, Hydro announced a tender offer for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of Alumetal S.A, a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, for PLN 68.4 per share in cash (the “offer price”), representing an aggregate equity purchase price of approximately PLN 1.066 billion (approx. EUR 232 million).

“With this transaction Hydro is making an important step in delivering on the 2025 strategic agenda. Following the acquisition of Alumetal, Hydro will increase the use of post-consumer aluminium of 150,000 tonnes per year, which together with recently announced recycling projects, will enable Hydro to meet its ambition to double recycling of post-consumer aluminium by 2025,” says Aasheim.

The transaction implies an Enterprise Value of approximately PLN 1.332 billion (approximately EUR 290 million) based on latest reported net debt as of FY2021 and dividends payable of PLN 106 million (approximately EUR 23 million), with dividend payment date on July 27, 2022. With the transaction, Hydro will strengthen its recycling position in Europe and widen its product offering in the low-carbon and scrap-based foundry alloy market.

Hydro also continues to make progress on greenfield recycling projects. In April, construction was initiated on the Cassopolis recycling plant in Michigan. The plant will be the first large-scale production of low-carbon Hydro CIRCAL extrusion ingot in North America. Total recycling capacity for the plant is 120,000 metric tons per year. The plant will strengthen Hydro’s ability to supply car makers and other industries in the U.S.

In addition to the climate targets, Hydro has made progress on the ambition to protect biodiversity and reduce its environmental footprint. Hydro has several initiatives to reduce waste from our processes. In April, Hydro signed a MOU with Wave Aluminium to build a pilot plant for testing a pioneering and disruptive industrial technology, successfully developed in batch testing scale, for converting residue from alumina refining to recoverable and saleable minerals. If successful, this could significantly reduce the need for residue deposits going forward.

Hydro’s social ambition to improve the lives and livelihoods where the company operates is progressing. In light of the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, Hydro in Poland has organized group transport to and from the Ukrainian border for those of 400 employees from Ukraine who want to bring their families to Poland. The extrusion plants have also offered temporary accommodations for the families arriving in Poland, and employees are volunteering to support the many who are fleeing Ukraine. A two-week fundraising campaign initiated by Hydro’s unions in support of UNICEF’s activities helping families and children in Ukraine raised NOK 1 million. With an additional donation from Hydro, the total amount raised was NOK 10 million.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in energy prices continuing at elevated levels in European markets, supported by increased fears of disruption to gas flows. In response, the European Commission published its “RePowerEU” plan, which aims at making Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels before 2030. Independence from Russian gas is expected to strengthen EU demand for renewable energy and hydrogen, supporting Hydro’s ambition to grow in new energy.

Hydro continued to mature and develop business opportunities in these areas and Hydro Rein reached important milestones towards contract certainty for the first GW of renewable power. Hydro Rein has partnered with Atlas Renewable Energy to develop and build a 435 MW solar project, Boa Sorte, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Total investments are estimated to USD 320 million (100% basis) and Hydro Rein will have a 33.3% ownership in the joint venture. Construction is planned to start in fourth quarter 2022, and operations will commence in fourth quarter 2023.

The Albras primary aluminium plant has signed a power purchase agreement with the Boa Sorte solar power plant for annual supply of about 93 MW power in the period 2025-2044, denominated in USD. The agreement represents 90 percent of the expected power production at Boa Sorte (P50) and covers 12 percent of Albras’ annual power consumption.

Hydro Rein, together with partner Eolus, sold 75 percent of the 260 MW wind power project Stor-Skälsjön to MEAG. The transaction enables Hydro to optimize capital allocation and the return on our investment while retaining a significant stake (25%) in the project, consistent with our long-term ownership and portfolio strategy.

Hydro continues to build its battery portfolio through industrial partnerships. In April, Hydro, Elkem and Altor announced a partnership to accelerate the growth of Vianode, a Norwegian producer of sustainable battery materials. Vianode’s range of synthetic graphite products offers unique performance characteristics and are produced with up to 90 percent lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials. An investment decision for a potential first-phase plant at Herøya, Norway, is expected in the first half of 2022. Total investments in the first-phase plant and preparations for a potential full-scale plant are estimated at be around NOK 2 billion. Hydro will have 30 percent ownership in Vianode.

Hydrovolt, the joint Hydro-Northvolt battery recycling facility in Fredrikstad, is conducting test operations, which have performed well, and will start commercial production in May. The plant is one of the most technologically advanced battery recycling plants globally and the largest facility in Europe.

The quarter was dominated by tight markets with strong prices and high volatility. The Platts alumina index (PAX) increased throughout the first quarter. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the Mykolaiv alumina refinery to shut down and combined with Australia banning bauxite and alumina exports to Russia, has disrupted 3 to 4 million tonnes of global alumina trade flows.

The three-month aluminium price increased during the quarter, starting at USD 2,808 per mt and ending at USD 3,491 per mt. The price was volatile, with a price range between USD 2,808 per mt and USD 3,849 per mt, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased the fear of sanctions on Russian producers and significant disruptions to metal flows. Also, rising gas and power prices have led to an increase in production costs in Europe, followed by several smelter curtailments.

Nordic power prices were significantly higher compared to same quarter last year and relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter. Power prices in Southern Norway increased as weak hydrology and export capacity to UK and the continent continues to support higher prices. The continental power prices increased further due to rising gas and coal prices, influenced by fear of supply disruptions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices in the northern part of the Nordic market were low due to strong hydrology, high wind power production and limited transmission capacity towards the South. Hence, significant price area differences in the Nordic region have continued during the first quarter.

Hydro continues to increase the range of green and sustainable financing products. In the first quarter, Alunorte signed a USD 200 million sustainability-linked loan and interest rate swap, to finance the fuel switch project. The pricing of the loan and the swap is linked to the performance of the Alunorte greenhouse gas emission reduction target. The sustainability-linked swap is the first to be executed in the Brazilian market.

On April 27, 2022, Norsk Hydro ASA signed a USD 1,300 million short-term revolving multi-currency credit facility. The facility, which is available for general corporate purposes, carries a 12-month maturity with two six-month extension options at Hydro’s discretion. The entire amount is available as a sub-facility swingline to cover short-term liquidity needs.

Compared to the fourth quarter 2021, Hydro’s adjusted EBITDA increased from NOK 9,011 million to NOK 11,165 million in the first quarter 2022. Higher all-in metal and alumina prices, improved margins and volumes from Extrusions and better results from Energy contributed positively to adjusted EBITDA. This improvement was partly offset by higher raw material costs.

Net income from continuing operations amounted to NOK 6,411 million in the first quarter. In addition to the factors described above, Net income from continuing operations included a net foreign exchange gain of NOK 2,379 million, a NOK 1,418 million unrealized gain on power and raw material contracts and a NOK 4,448 million unrealized loss on LME related contracts.

Hydro's net cash position increased from NOK 3.2 billion to NOK 5.1 billion at the end of the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in short-term and long-term collateral and excluding purchases of money market funds amounted to NOK 3.0 billion. Net cash used in investment activities, excluding short-term investments, amounted to NOK 1.2 billion.

Adjusted net debt increased from NOK 7.0 billion to NOK 7.7 billion, largely driven by an increase in collateral requirements, partly offset by an improvement in the net cash position and a decrease in pension obligations. The collateral requirements amounted to NOK 9.7 billion at the end of the quarter, mainly relating to strategic and operational hedging positions.

Hydro held NOK 21.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and NOK 1.5 billion in time deposits, included in short-term investments, at the end of the quarter. Time deposits are normally available at short notice. The revolving credit facility of USD 1.6 billion was fully available at the end of the quarter.

In addition to the factors discussed above, reported earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT) and net income include effects that are disclosed in the quarterly report. Adjustments to EBITDA, EBIT and net income (loss) are defined and described as part of the alternative performance measures (APM) section in the quarterly report.

Cautionary note
Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a) forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions, investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth rates, (h) risk management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended" or similar.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and legislative, regulatory and political factors.

No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu set for rehab start Saturday in triple-A Buffalo

    TORONTO — Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will pitch Saturday for triple-A Buffalo as he works his way back from a stint on the injured list with forearm soreness. The South Korean was placed on the 10-day injury list April 17, one day after giving six hits and five earned runs in a 7-5 loss to Oakland. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Jays last season, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract with Toronto. Whether Ryu will need another rehab assignment will depend on Saturday, sa

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • 3 silver linings from Raptors' early playoff exit

    The Raptors fell in the first round of the playoffs, but there was plenty to like about how they played.

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Connor's 47th goal of season rallies Jets to season-ending 4-3 win over Kraken

    WINNIPEG — Ending the season on a four-game win streak wasn't enough to improve the mood of captain Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets. Kyle Connor's 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period rallied the Jets to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Wheeler, Morgan Barron and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished a four-game homestand 4-0-0 and had fans giving them a standing ovation. “We can no longer call ourselves conten

  • Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump 5-0 Lightning in Game 1

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" playoff series against a battle-tested opponent. That was the case both early and late Monday. In between, Toronto ran the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions out of the rink with speed, tenacity and timely contributions up and down the lineup. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had three points each, Jack Campbell made 24 saves for the second post-season shutout of his career, and the Leafs thumped the Tampa Bay

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Torres drives in three runs as Yankees edge Blue Jays for 10th straight win

    TORONTO — The Blue Jays are used to close calls this season, with their nine one-run victories the most in the majors. But the New York Yankees, no strangers to tight games themselves, turned the tables Monday with a 3-2 victory over Toronto that stretched their win streak to 10 games. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and singled home the deciding run in the ninth as the Yankees (17-6) marked the eighth time in their storied franchise history that they have won at least 17 of their first 23 ga

  • Sabres counting on late-season surge to carry into next year

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The airing of grievances and expressions of frustrations which commonly followed each of the Sabres' previous 10 losing seasons were notably absent on Saturday. At a time Buffalo set an NHL record by missing the playoffs for an 11th straight year, the mood was unmistakably upbeat among players gathering one final time. “It’s definitely a different feeling this year,” said forward Zemgus Girgensons, the team’s longest-tenured player after completing his eighth season in Buffa

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Montreal defender Kamal Miller named MLS player of the week

    CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller has been named Major League Soccer's player of the week. The Canadian international posted his first MLS game with both a goal and an assist as Montreal extended its unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta FC on Saturday. The 24-year-old defender gave Montreal the lead just four minutes into the match when he headed in Djordje Mihailovic’s free kick from just outside the six-yard box. After Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta in the second

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h