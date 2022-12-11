Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2021 - European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
Norsk Hydro's Annual Report 2021 on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) was published accessible through Norsk Hydro's website on November 17, 2022. Following requirements, the report is also published through Oslo Stock Exchange.
For any questions, please contact:
Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
