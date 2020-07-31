Norris: Prosecco to blame for Moto3 podium bottle smash fail?

The celebration is one Norris that has used throughout his racing career, where he slams his bottle on the ground to cause the champagne to explode upwards, but says he’s never had a bottle smash apart before and wished Vietti a speedy recovery.

“He made a bit of a mess of it,” when Motorsport.com asked Norris about it. “The only thing I saw was that they have Prosecco bottles [in MotoGP] so I don’t know if that made a difference in it. I don’t know [if the pressure on the bottle caused it to smash], that’s the only thing I can blame it on.

“I have never broken a bottle in all the times I’ve done it and I’ve done some fairly aggressive ones and others who have done aggressive ones by jumping from podium to step below and then smashing the bottle – but not actually smashing it itself.

“The only thing I can say is practice more maybe with champagne, but apart from that he got unlucky and I wish him the best in his recovery.”

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place Lando Norris, McLaren celebrate on the podium with the champagne Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

