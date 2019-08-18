Norris felt added pressure due to "insane" McLaren scale

.

He qualified eighth on his debut and scored points on his second start by finishing sixth in Bahrain, and has admitted to feeling more “relaxed” about what is expected of him as time has passed.

Asked by Motorsport.com how impressive the size of McLaren has been as an F1 rookie, Norris said: “It’s pretty insane. Especially McLaren, how nice everything is and how many people are there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s at the higher end compared to the majority of the teams.

“Every day I walk in, it’s always awesome. I’ve spoken to a lot of people, aerodynamicists and guys in different bays or the carbon shop or trim shop or whatever, it’s always cool and always find out something more.

“It does add a bit of pressure at the same time, knowing all of these people there relying on Carlos and myself to do a good job.

“It puts more pressure on you but it’s a pressure that’s gone away more and more, in a good way.

“I did the first race and I was like ‘I’ve got a lot of people expecting things’.

“It’s the same now, but I’m more relaxed on that side, and more confident in my own driving, that I can do a better job and I won’t disappoint them.”

Evening view of the McLaren Technology Centre

Evening view of the McLaren Technology Centre TAG McLaren

TAG McLaren