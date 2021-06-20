Norrie vs Berrettini live stream: How to watch Queen’s final online and on TV today

Cameron Norrie is through the the final at Queen's Club (PA Wire)

Cameron Norrie faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of Queen’s today.

The 25-year-old is one match away from claiming a first ATP title after a 7-5 6-3 semi-final victory over Canadian second seed Denis Shapovalov.

The only other Brits to reach the Queen’s final in the last 40 years are Tim Henman and Andy Murray, and Murray remains the only one to lift the title since the Second World War.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” confessed Norrie. “I think I played very, very good today and I’m so pleased to get into the final. I can’t really describe it, it’s nice to get over the line. It’s a huge tournament for me. I couldn’t be more pleased with myself.”

This is all you need to know:

When does it start?

The match between Cameron Norrie and world number nine Matteo Berrettini begins at 1.40pm on Sunday 20 June.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One.

Can I stream it?

Yes. The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website.

Read More

Cameron Norrie defeats second seed Denis Shapovalov to reach Queen’s final

Queen’s Club: British No 1 Dan Evans goes out at quarter-final stage

Dan Evans eases past Adrian Mannarino to reach first Queen’s Club quarter-final